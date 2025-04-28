7 Black Orgs To Link Up With For Volunteer Month

April is recognized as Volunteer Month, but it’s always a good time to remind people about the powerful impact of community service. Volunteering for organizations that advocate for vulnerable demographics and give back to those in need empowers communities and contributes to personal development. It can also be rewarding. BLACK ENTERPRISE has identified seven organizations to volunteer with and support.

NAACP

The National Association for the Advancement of Colored People isn’t just any civil rights group. When it comes to organizations with a track record of standing up against systemic racism, the NAACP has been in the trenches longer than most of us have been alive. Their history and impact are pretty remarkable when you think about it. Since 1909, the NAACP has been a powerhouse organization that’s been fighting the good fight for equality on all fronts: political, educational, social, and economic. NAACP encourages members to become helping hands to enrich Black communities and amplify the “voice of Black America,” particularly around voting, policy, and racial justice. Getting involved is easy. Visit the NAACP and connect with chapters in your area.

The Loveland Foundation

The Loveland Foundation is all about empowering Black women and girls by helping them access therapy when they need it. The Loveland Foundation understands that mental wellness is vital and often under-resourced in Black communities. The Foundation steps in with financial support, so mental health services don’t remain out of reach. To make a difference, volunteers can lend a hand with fundraising, pitch in at events, or boost the organization’s digital presence. Head over to the Loveland Foundation website to get started.



Black Voters Matter

JACKSON, MS – June 19: People attend a Black Voters Matter event as they buy tee shirts at Tougaloo College on June19, 2021 in Jackson, Mississippi. LaTosha Brown and Cliff Albright, co-founders of Black Voters Matter and other members of the organization are taking part in a Freedom Ride during a bus tour through Black Belt states to Washington DC for voting rights as Republican political leaders in several states propose new voting laws to limit voter access. The U.S. Senate is scheduled to vote on a voting rights bill on Tuesday, June 22 at the U.S. Capitol in Washington DC. (Photo by Joshua Lott/The Washington Post via Getty Images)

Look, voting rights remain under attack for Black and brown communities. Getting involved isn’t solely about politics, it’s about standing up for democracy itself. And that matters for all of us.

Black Voters Matter is fighting to boost political clout in Black communities across the country. The organization actively organizes voter outreach programs, runs educational initiatives, and advocates for change where it matters. Black Voters Matter initiatives ramp up around election season but its work never stops. The organization is in the trenches year-round because democracy is a full-time job. Join the movement by heading over to the Black Voters Matter website and sign up. It’s that simple.



SisterReach

(Photo by Shuran Huang for The Washington Post via Getty Images)

SisterReach is an organization that centers on reproductive and sexual justice, and champions the rights of Black women, women of color, and LGBTQIA+ individuals. This Tennessee-based and Black-woman-led organization leans into health education, vigilant rights advocacy, and is dedicated to extensive community outreach throughout the year. By contributing to a vital cause, volunteers ensure that bodily autonomy and justice for underserved populations continues to be a human right. Individuals who are interested, who find themselves aligned with maintaining the rights of women, and who want to play an active role in the SisterReach mission, can do so by volunteering for various community events or advocacy campaigns with the organization.



Dream Defenders

Photo by Olivier Douliery/AFP/Bloomberg via Getty Images

Dream Defenders is a dynamic collective of young, passionate individuals who are fighting for social justice within Black communities. Dream Defenders’ mission is deeply rooted in the legacy of Trayvon Martin, reminding us all that the voices of youth are not just important, they are crucial. The organization tirelessly advocates for transformative police reform, equitable housing policies, and enhanced educational opportunities. Dream Defenders’ commitment to activism knows no bounds. The organization rallies year-round for change. You can join the movement by volunteering boots on the ground in your neighborhood or in a remote capacity.



Black Men Heal

(Photo: SDI Productions/Getty Images)

Unfortunately, the shadow of mental health stigma is one that looms over many communities, and the obstacles that make access difficult are profound. Both emphasize the critical need for support and understanding in our communities, particularly around Black men. Black Men Heal is a mental health organization that is dedicated to addressing the need for these services for Black men. The organization provides invaluable resources, such as complimentary therapy sessions and engaging community discussions. At the heart of Black Men Heal’s mission, lies an ongoing demand for outreach volunteers. Those eager to help can sign up through the Black Men Heal website.



National Black Food & Justice Alliance

(Photo: Anderson Coelho/Getty Images)

Food and land signify more than mere resources; they embody power and serve as vital instruments in the pursuit of liberation. National Black Food & Justice Alliance is a coalition of Black-led organizations relentlessly striving for food sovereignty and justice in land usage. The organization approaches agriculture, activism, and policy-making in its effort to create a change. For those wishing to empower farming initiatives or contribute to advocacy efforts, explore the possibilities at blackfoodjustice.org.

