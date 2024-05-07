A Few Ways To Have A Magical Mother’s Day

Updated from the originally published post on May 12, 2023.

There’s never a bad day to celebrate the mothers and mother figures in our lives; however, this weekend we’ll be trying to pull out all the stops to make sure they know how truly special they are.

Though Mother’s Day comes every year, it always seems to sneak up on the calendar; leaving many people scrambling for creative ways to show their love. So, we’ve compiled a few out-of-the-ordinary experiences that just may help, even if it’s last-minute. From star-gazing to rocking with the Queen of Hip-Hop Soul, there won’t be a dull moment for this special occasion.



Strength of a Woman Festival

If your mom loves a good concert lineup and also loves to support local Black woman-owned businesses, the Strength of a Woman Festival is calling her name. Featuring an all-star lineup of performances from greats like Lauryn Hill and, the hostess of the event, Mary J. Blige, this weekend is sure to be a TIME! Alongside the live performances will also be summits covering a plethora of topics with guests like Mara Brock Akil, Angela Yee, and Ciara.



Black Girl Art Show

Looking for something creative? If you’re in the Philadelphia area, making a stop at the Black Girl Art Show may be right up your alley. The national exhibition experience celebrates Black women artists using various forms of media. It could be a great pre- or post-dinner stop and a great addition to a special night fit for a queen.

The Museum for Black Girls

Does your mom love a selfie moment? Well, here’s a great way for her to get a new Facebook profile picture. If you’re in Denver., grab your favorite lady and take her to The Museum For Black Girls’ where she’ll enjoy immersive exhibits, including the floral room and relive nostalgic memories. A great way to make a new memory.

Mother’s Day: An Evening with Atlantic Starr

Who doesn’t love Soul music. If you’re in Atlanta, you can treat your mother to a night with the incomparable Atlantic Starr with special guests Confunkshun. This is sure to be a good ole “oo-wee” time.

