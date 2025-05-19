Culture by Ahsan Washington 7 Malcolm X Quotes On Black Empowerment The honorable X was an activist who fought fiercely for Black dignity, equality and justice







El-Hajj Malik El-Shabazz, largely known as Malcolm X, was born Malcolm Little on May 19, 1925. The honorable Malcolm X was an activist who fought fiercely for Black dignity, equality, and justice throughout the civil rights movement until his untimely murder Feb. 21, 1965. It did not matter if he was in a mosque, abroad, on stage, or giving an interview, Malcolm X was crystal clear in his messaging: Black folks deserve their freedom, a right to choose their path, and real economic power. X was a great orator and his raw, honest words about Black empowerment still hit home today. Celebrating his 100th birthday, BLACK ENTERPRISE is sharing seven of Malcolm’s most impactful quotes that inspire Black communities across the diaspora.

1) “Who taught you to hate your own kind?”

Malcolm X fired this question during a 1962 speech in Los Angeles, after William Stokes was killed by LAPD. He was calling out how Black people are programmed to hate themselves through racism. Malcolm wasn’t playing. He challenged Black folks to question who convinced them that they were less than. It’s all about throwing off those mental chains and embracing Blackness and self-love as resistance.



2) “Education is the passport to the future, for tomorrow belongs to those who prepare for it today.”

Malcom X stated this powerful quote during a speech at the Founding Rally of the OAAU, June 28, 1964. Why is it impactful? Malcolm ties education directly to empowerment and freedom. This quote reminds Black people that knowledge is a tool of liberation, not just a credential. It inspires an investment into education for Black youth.

3) “You can’t separate peace from freedom because no one can be at peace unless he has freedom.”

During a speech in 1965 in New York City, Malcolm X delivered this powerful statement which continues to hit. The quote reveals how people advocate for peace without addressing real oppression. It calls out the hypocrisy of expecting oppressed people to remain silent while their rights continue to be suppressed. According to Malcolm, true peace requires more than silence. True peace emerges from the presence of justice and freedom. The message continues to affect us deeply in the present day.

4) “The most disrespected person in America is the Black woman. The most unprotected person in America is the Black woman. The most neglected person in America is the Black woman.”

While eulogizing William Stokes at his funeral, Malcolm X acknowledged what Black women were dealing with. He was ahead of the curve at placing Black women at the heart of liberation struggles. The quote would go on to become a rallying cry for respect and justice that still hits hard in today’s climate of disparity and discrimination against Black women.

5) “I’m for truth, no matter who tells it. I’m for justice, no matter who it is for or against.”

This powerful quote is from Malcolm X’s autobiography that was co-written with Alex Haley and published after his death in 1965. It’s not just talk, it shows how Malcolm put principles above being liked. After splitting from the Nation of Islam, he developed a wider, more inclusive worldview based on justice for all. What makes it so inspiring is how it pushes Black folks to embrace truth, even when that truth is uncomfortable.

6) “It is time for the Black Americans to band together and do whatever is necessary to see that we get the type of protection we need.”

Malcolm X revealed this profound truth during What makes this statement so powerful is that it reveals that Black liberation requires both organized resistance and strategic planning. People must fight for it while maintaining strength and demonstrating determination. His words served as a battle cry for movements that refuse to compromise or surrender. Malcolm understood that there are situations where you must demonstrate your power instead of simply making polite requests.

7) “By any means necessary.”

Malcolm X dropped this bomb during his 1964 speech at the Organization of Afro-American Unity. Probably his most famous line ever. Why’s it hit so hard? It’s basically saying: do whatever it takes to get free. No waiting around for permission. It told Black folks they had every right to chase freedom through any channel — political moves, cultural resistance, self-defense, whatever works. Not about sitting back and taking it, it’s about grabbing your own destiny. Raw power in just four words.

