7 Mocktails To Help You Get Through Dry January

The Dry January originated in the United Kingdom back in 2013 and has become a global initiative to address society’s relationship with alcohol.

Going dry in January or for any length of time beyond 30 days has its benefits. A recent study in Alcohol and Alcoholism reported that abstaining from alcoholic beverages improves a person’s health and quality of life, physically and psychologically, in areas of mood, sleep, and weight control.

Dry January is about freedom from alcohol, but it doesn’t have to put a damper on life. Dry January can include both alcohol-free practices and a celebration of taste, health, and purposeful, intentional living—and BLACK ENTERPRISE supports that 100%.

Enter the mocktail, a drink that provides a refreshing experience without alcohol content.

Check out these seven mocktails.

Ginger Lime “No-Jito”

Ginger Lime “No-Jito” is a non-alcoholic version of the traditional mojito cocktail that blends ginger beer with fresh lime and mint to create a spicy and zesty taste. The ginger provides a spicy element, which is balanced by the fresh brightness of lime and mint. The drink appeals to people who want complex spicy flavors and those who enjoy bubbly drinks that taste like spirits without alcohol. The drink is an excellent alcohol-free choice for those observing Dry January. Mocktail bars serve this drink, but you can also prepare it at home.

Source: photo credit: pexels

Blood Orange Mimosa

The classic brunch cocktail, mimosa, has a Dry January version that uses non-alcoholic sparkling wine and fresh blood orange juice. The drink appeals to traditional mimosa drinkers, along with people who want a celebratory alcohol-free option. The drink works well for weekend breakfasts and dry brunch occasions, as well as at-home brunch events and festive social gatherings. The January blood orange season delivers natural brightness, together with complex flavors and vibrant colors.

Source: photo credit: pexels

Spicy Grapefruit Paloma-Style Mocktail

The Spicy Grapefruit Paloma-Style Mocktail delivers a refreshing citrus experience with a spicy kick through its combination of grapefruit juice, lime, jalapeñob, and sparkling water. This drink suits people who love citrus flavors and want a spicy touch in their beverage. You can drink it during the afternoon or serve it with food at dry social events. The recipe is simple enough for home preparation, yet it gained popularity through viral social media videos. The mocktail delivers multiple taste dimensions that resemble those found in alcoholic beverages.

Source: photo credit: pexels

Hibiscus Tea Sparkler

The Hibiscus Tea Sparkler is a multi-layered non-alcoholic drink that combines hibiscus tea with orange juice and ginger beer. It can be sweetened with honey or agave. This mocktail offers a sophisticated taste to those seeking floral and fruity refreshment. Hibiscus creates a complex flavor profile through its bold color and tart fruitiness, which resembles more sophisticated beverages. Serve it in a tall glass filled with ice and garnished with citrus.

Source: photo credit: pexels

Tart Cherry Fizz

The Tart Cherry Fizz mocktail is a refreshing drink that combines tart cherry juice, lemon juice, honey, and sparkling water. The drink provides antioxidants for those who care about their health and works well as a daytime refresher or a palate cleanser after dinner. The drink requires only a few ingredients for easy home preparation.

Source: photo credit: pexels

Earl Grey Lemon Mocktail

The Earl Grey Lemon Mocktail is a non-alcoholic drink made by mixing cold Earl Grey tea with lemon juice. The drink can be sweetened with honey or lavender syrup. Tea enthusiasts will love this refined and warm drink, which makes an ideal after-dinner or afternoon calming drink. Its bergamot scent creates an upscale drinking experience despite its lack of alcohol. The drink is made in a teapot or pitcher and then poured into glasses with ice.

Source: photo credit: pexels

Virgin Piña Colada

The Virgin Piña Colada combines coconut milk with pineapple juice and ice to create a creamy tropical drink. This drink is perfect for people who want to experience tropical vacation vibes during the cold winter season. This mocktail is perfect for lazy weekends and makes a great Dry January kickback drink. You can make this mocktail at home using a small number of essential ingredients. Get the classic piña colada taste minus the rum for a cool tropical escape from the cold season.

Source: photo credit: pexels

RELATED CONTENT: Wet Your Whistle With These Black-Owned Whiskey Brands