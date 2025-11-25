Wet Your Whistle With These Black-Owned Whiskey Brands

During the holiday season, limited edition bottles and special releases showcase a new lineup of spirits. The creators behind celebrity-backed launches and first-of-their-kind distilleries create more than liquor; they establish a legacy while expanding representation and developing culturally intentional flavors. Consumers who seek conscious spending and purposeful celebrations now have additional reasons to toast with these recently launched bottles. The holiday season encourages people to purchase thoughtful, Black-owned products.

SirDavis Whisky

The new American whisky brand SirDavis Whisky was launched in 2024 by Beyoncé Knowles-Carter and Moët Hennessy as co-founders. The whisky brand operates in Houston, where it produces and bottles its products, paying tribute to Beyoncé’s Prohibition-era moonshiner and farmer great-grandfather, Davis Hogue. The U.S. market received the product first in September 2024, alongside specific international markets, where it showed its deep copper hue and presented Seville orange aromas with raisin notes, cinnamon and clove scents, and toffee malt citrus flavors, ending with honeyed notes, at 44% ABV (88 proof).

Fort Mosé 1738 Bourbon Whiskey

Victor G. Harvey Sr. of Victor George Spirits established Fort Mosé 1738 Bourbon Whiskey. The four-year-old bourbon pays tribute to Fort Mose, the first legally recognized free Black settlement in America, established in 1738. The brand launched in the early 2020s, and both its story and distribution have grown since then. The combination of corn, rye, and malted barley in the mash bill produces flavors of rich cocoa, creamy custard, warm cinnamon, and oaty barley. This spirit represents more than a beverage — it serves as a historical tribute while donating proceeds to support Fort Mosé’s legacy.

Brough Brothers Bourbon

The Brough Brothers Bourbon distillery, established by Victor, Bryson, and Christian Yarbrough, is the first Black-owned distillery in Kentucky since Prohibition. Their Louisville-based distillery produces small-batch bourbon along with other expressions. The family business works to create diversity in the whiskey industry. Their bourbon delivers a smooth taste that combines ginger nutmeg and apple scents. Because Brough Brothers Bourbon represents one of the rare Black-owned distilleries in bourbon country, it makes a significant gift or bar cart addition.

Amber & Opal Honey Botanical Rye Whiskey

Ja Rule, together with Herb Rice, Kelvin Barton, and Sandy Sandiford, established Amber & Opal Honey Botanical Rye Whiskey. The brand operates through a Maryland-based partnership with Baltimore Spirits Company to serve both experienced whiskey drinkers and people new to whiskey. The brand Amber & Opal’s initial whiskey product was launched in 2024 and became available for purchase in early 2025. The 2-year straight rye whiskey undergoes oak barrel aging before being combined with orange blossom honey, Lapsang Souchong tea, and cinnamon, ginger, and fig flavors. The brand’s ABV is around 40% (80 proof). Amber & Opal represents a founder-led craft-focused initiative that also features celebrity endorsement. Ja Rule leads the brand’s growth efforts through a bar tour called “Cocktails + Conversations” to promote Amber & Opal.

Arthur Wheeler Spirits Company

The Arthur Wheeler Spirits Company produces bourbon, Maryland-style rye, rum, and vodka under the leadership of founder Floyd “Beau” Wheeler Jr. The company operates in Upper Marlboro, Maryland, to build a legacy brand based on quality, experimentation, and Black ownership. The 1932 Bourbon (88 proof) from Arthur Wheeler Spirits Company became available in October 2024, with flavors of vanilla, caramel, and oak, and a warm spice finish.

