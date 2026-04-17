Culture by Ahsan Washington 7 Restaurants Serving Bayou-Inspired Flavors on National Crawfish Day Crawfish were considered a “poor man’s food” for centuries and were often used only as bait.







National Crawfish Day occurs every April 17 to honor one of Louisiana’s most famous edible contributions.

The history of the crawfish—or “mudbug”—as a culinary staple dates back to Indigenous communities like the Houma people, who used it as a primary food source long before Europeans arrived. Crawfish were considered a “poor man’s food” for centuries and were often used only as bait.

It wasn’t until the first Breaux Bridge Crawfish Festival in 1960 and the rise of commercial farming that crawfish ascended to its status as a gourmet delicacy and a symbol of Cajun-Creole heritage.

Today, chefs nationwide celebrate this history by creating both traditional and innovative dishes. The following restaurants—ranging from legacy establishments to new-school fusion concepts—are defining the modern culinary identity of crawfish.

Harold & Belle’s

Located in Los Angeles’ Jefferson Park, Harold & Belle’s is a family-owned Creole institution that has delivered genuine New Orleans traditions since 1969. As one of the city’s oldest Black-owned dining establishments, it is renowned for its crawfish étouffée. The dish features a signature slow-cooked gravy that merges generational recipes with a distinct spicy kick, maintaining the restaurant’s legacy of authentic soul and seafood.

Stick Talk Cajun Hibachi

The prominent Black-owned restaurant in Houston pioneered the fusion of Southern and Asian culinary influences. Established in the early 2020s, the concept applies high-heat Japanese hibachi techniques to Louisiana staples. Its standout menu item, crawfish dirty rice, exemplifies this hybrid style, blending traditional Cajun aromatics with the smokiness of a teppanyaki grill.

Trap Fusion

Based in Memphis, Trap Fusion specializes in Cajun flavors reimagined through urban comfort food. Founded by Markeith W. McCoy and Chef J. Gardner, the restaurant is knowng for Dnawlin Jambalaya Pasta featuring crawfish, shrimp, and sausage tossed in a rich, creamy Alfredo base, successfully uniting traditional Southern ingredients with contemporary pasta preparation.

CheSa Bar & Bistro

Founded by Chef CheSa, this Chicago restaurant focuses on elevated comfort food. Since opening in the 2010s, the bistro has gained national recognition for its crawfish tortellini. By uniting Italian pasta-making techniques with bold Cajun seasonings, the restaurant offers a sophisticated yet accessible bridge between European and Gulf Coast cuisines.

Filé Gumbo Bar

Situated in Manhattan’s West Village, Filé Gumbo Bar is an authentic Cajun-Creole destination owned by Eric McCree. Since its 2022 opening, the establishment has become a key source for Southern flavors in New York City. A highlight of the menu is the creamy crawfish macaroni and cheese, a dish that showcases the versatility of crawfish within a classic American comfort-food frameworks

Djuan’s New Orleans Bistro

Djuan’s New Orleans Bistro, located near Atlanta, is a full-service Cajun and Creole restaurant offering traditional fare with a modern modification. Owned by Donald Williams, the bistro is particularly famous for its crawfish beignets. Since opening in 2020, the restaurant has served as a vital cultural and culinary hub for the region’s Black-owned dining scene.

Neyow’s Creole Cafe

Founded in 2010 by Tanya and Timothy Dubuclet, Neyow’s Creole Cafe is a staple of New Orleans’ Mid-City neighborhood. The restaurant is dedicated to homestyle Louisiana heritage, best exemplified by its Savory Crawfish Balls. This signature dish features crawfish tails wrapped in seasoned crab meat and fried to a golden brown, representing a masterclass in traditional Creole seafood preparation.

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