News by Ahsan Washington 7 Sites That Pay Homage To Black Military Soldiers On Memorial Day From the Revolutionary War to today's conflicts, Black soldiers have protected and served







From the Revolutionary War to today’s conflicts, Black soldiers have bravely served in America’s military, fighting for freedoms they often couldn’t enjoy themselves. Memorial Day gives us a perfect chance to remember these incredible heroes. BLACK ENTERPRISE put together a thoughtful list of meaningful places where you can pay your respects to Black military personnel this Memorial Day. These spots aren’t just historical landmarks, they’re powerful reminders of sacrifice and courage. If you’re looking to learn something while having a moment of quiet reflection, these seven sites across the country are definitely worth visiting. Each one tells a different part of a story that’s been overlooked for far too long.

African American Civil War Memorial and Museum

If you’re in Washington, D.C., don’t miss the African American Civil War Memorial and Museum at 1925 Vermont Ave NW. It’s open all year, but Memorial Day weekend has special programming with commemorative events. The memorial pays tribute to the 209,145 Black soldiers who fought as part of the U.S. Colored Troops during the Civil War; brave men whose stories deserve to be told. Right next door, the museum brings their experiences to life, shining a light on the incredible courage and sacrifices that history books too often gloss over.

Buffalo Soldiers National Museum

You’ll find this hidden gem tucked away at 3816 Caroline St in Houston. They’re open Tuesday through Saturday. It is recommended to check their website if you’re planning a Memorial Day visit, they usually host some pretty moving events then. The museum tells the incredible story of the Buffalo Soldiers, African American troops who showed remarkable courage from post-Civil War through the 1900s. Learning how these soldiers served their country with such honor, despite facing brutal racism and segregation, is sobering.

Arlington National Cemetery

This sacred location exists at 1 Memorial Avenue in Arlington near Washington, D.C. The entrance gates operate from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m. daily. Why visit? The graves of numerous Black soldiers, including Medal of Honor winners, rest in section 23. This site conjures a visceral experience that allows visitors to grasp the extraordinary sacrifices Black veterans made throughout American history.

Fort Huachuca Museum

If you’re ever in Sierra Vista, Arizona, or are a local, visit the Fort Huachuca Museum. It’s tucked away on an active military base at 41401 Grierson Ave, Sierra Vista. Remember to bring a valid ID. The museum is open Tuesday through Saturday, so plan your visit accordingly. What makes this place special is its connection to the legendary Buffalo Soldiers of the 10th Cavalry who called Fort Huachuca home. Walking through the exhibits, you’ll get a fascinating glimpse into their remarkable contributions, from taming the Wild West to serving courageously in both World Wars. It’s honestly one of those hidden gems that brings a crucial piece of African American history to life.

Charles Young Buffalo Soldiers National Monument

The Charles Young Buffalo Soldiers National Monument at 1120 US-42 in Wilberforce, Ohio should be your top destination when visiting the area. The monument honors Colonel Charles Young, who achieved historic status as the Army’s top Black officer during the early 1900s. The monument features the preserved home of Young, which visitors can explore. The entire experience provides an outstanding opportunity to learn about his remarkable journey of triumphing over challenges to become a remarkable leader. History enthusiasts will find this place to be a must-visit.

Port Hudson National Cemetery

During your visit to Zachary, Louisiana you should visit Port Hudson National Cemetery located at 20978 Port Hickey Road. The cemetery remains accessible daily from dawn until dusk. The cemetery stands as a historical landmark because African American soldiers fought their first battle during the Civil War at this site. The graves of Louisiana Native Guard soldiers, who died during the siege, can trigger an emotional experience, especially when you visit their resting place. The courageous soldiers fought in one of the first major battles that included Black troops, which also makes this site both historically important and visually stunning.

Golden Gate National Cemetery (grave of Doris Miller)

The Golden Gate National Cemetery at 1300 Sneath Lane in San Bruno, California, welcomes visitors to its memorial for Doris “Dorie” Miller. The memorial at the Golden Gate National Cemetery is accessible daily for visitors who want to honor Miller. The Navy cook Dorie Miller became a hero when he took control of an anti-aircraft gun during the Pearl Harbor attack to defend against enemy aircraft. Miller received the Navy Cross for his actions. The Navy lost track of his body after he disappeared at sea but established a cenotaph to recognize his outstanding bravery and selfless actions. Visitors will revel in this remarkable military hero.

RELATED CONTENT: Today Is Confederate Memorial Day And These States Are Still Proud Losers