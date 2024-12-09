Contributor Network by Black Enterprise Stop Chasing Balance And Start Flowing: Tips To Thrive In Work And Life How do you take care of yourself and manage boundaries?







Dear FairyGodMentor,

These days, life is lifing hard! What are your tips for work/life balance? I know you’re a busy professional – how do you take care of yourself and manage boundaries, and what advice do you have for others seeking balance?



Help me,

Overwhelmed

Dear Overwhelmed,

Yes, I’m a busy professional here! And I’ve learned the hard way that if you don’t slow down, your body and mind will force you to. I’ve experienced burnout multiple times, both while working for others and running my own business.



The words we tell ourselves matter. I’ve stopped using the term “work/life balance” because it’s a myth. Life ebbs and flows, much like ocean waves. Embracing the concept of “work/life flow” has helped me manage life’s demands with greater ease.



After enduring two stress-related surgeries and too many ER visits to count, I realized something had to give — and it was me. So, as your FairyGodMentor, I adopted techniques to better care for myself, and I’d love to share them with you.

1. Start Your Day with Intention

Each morning, I dedicate at least five minutes to meditation to ground myself. During this time, I set an intention for the day. Lately, I focus on seeking joy. Yes, Joy seeking joy — it’s ironic, but it works. This practice helps me stay positive, even when life feels like a never-ending MMA fight.

2. Ask for Help

Asking for help isn’t a weakness; it’s a sign of strength. I have accountability buddies who check in on me throughout the day to ensure I’m meeting my basic needs — drinking water, eating, resting. Their support keeps me mindful and intentional.

3. Schedule “You Time”

I block off “Client X” time in my calendar, and guess what? Client X is me. During this time, I focus on whatever I want — reading, relaxing, or simply breathing. Treat yourself as a priority; you’re worth it.

4. Create Digital Boundaries

I’ve set up controls on my phone to turn off social media and work emails after certain hours. This helps me stay present and focused on real life (IRL).

5. Stay Connected and Active

I make it a point to check in with friends and family, creating a break from video calls and work-related tasks. I also aim to move my body daily. Whether it’s a walk or a workout, I forgive myself if it’s not a high-intensity session every time.

6. Take Full Advantage of Benefits

If you have vacation time — use it. Don’t be a vacation squirrel hoarding days you never enjoy. Remember, there’s no prize for perfect attendance. Also, keep up with your medical and therapy appointments. Listening to your body and seeking support when needed is critical for both mental and physical healing.

7. Embrace the Power of a Single Breath

Feeling overwhelmed? Take a deep breath. Now let it out. That simple act can be grounding — a reminder that you’re here, you’re valuable, and you still have important work to do in this world.

Overwhelmed, you’ve got this. You are enough. Keep going.



Yours truly,

Your FairyGodMentor®

About Joyel Crawford

(Image courtesy of Kirsten White Photography)

Joyel Crawford, The FairyGodMentor, is an award-winning career and leadership development professional and the founder of Crawford Leadership Strategies, a consultancy that empowers leaders through coaching, training, and facilitation. She is the author of the best-selling book and audiobook, Show Your Ask: Using Your Voice to Advocate for Yourself and Your Career.



Have a question about navigating a micromanager, workplace stress, coaching poor performance, or negotiating a job offer? Need career and leadership advice?



Ask Your FairyGodMentor® here.