Money by Jeffrey McKinney 7 Viable Tips Black Consumers Can Use To Enrich Their Financial Wellness In 2026 A good financial wellness plan includes balancing long-term money goals with joy and spontaneity.







January is when people often enthusiastically set goals to save more money, reduce spending, and consider new plans to elevate their finances and secure their financial wellness.

Pertaining to Black consumers, it is suggested that they use a strategy that extends beyond a one-time resolution that may be fleeting. Instead, another option is examining more viable ways to better control your money throughout the year. It was disclosed a good financial wellness plan includes balancing long-term money goals with joy and spontaneity.

That approach might be fitting as 93% of respondents overall intend to transform how they manage money this year, according to Intuit’s Financial Wellness survey. The analysis, broken down for BLACK ENTERPRISE, reveals that Black adults are also rethinking how they handle cash.

The survey unmasked that living costs remain a major financial stressor for Black people, with 44% citing inflation and daily expenses continuing to squeeze household budgets.

However, 37% refuse to quit dining out. They are among groups wary to do that as “shared experiences remain central to connection and well-being.”

The survey indicates that 32% of Blacks—like most people—are entering 2026 with financial regrets from last year. That is supposedly driving a wish for those individuals to use methods that are regarded as realistic, flexible, and sustainable.

Intuit’s Financial Advocate, Giovanna “Gigi” Gonzalez, shared via email that financial wellness is being the “active architect of your money.” She says that includes balancing current priorities such as a debt repayment plan and long-term goals like buying a home and investing for retirement.

“Financial wellness is critical to our overall well-being because money affects every aspect of our life, including where we live, what type of groceries we can buy, and what healthcare we have access to.”

She offered helpful tips that can be applied to achieve financial wellness this year:

Practice value-based spending: Get clear on what values are important to you and what spending categories support those values. The data showed 43 % of Black respondents plan to practice more mindful spending, prioritizing needs over wants in 2026.

Limit impulse spending. This spending is making emotionally driven, unplanned purchases. Unchecked, it can quickly derail your financial progress. Before making a purchase, ask yourself how this might impact your budget or goals.

Embrace budgeting. This is a powerful tool to make progress in your present and future financial goals. However, according to the data, only 30% reported that they consistently follow a budget today. One budget method is putting your financial goals on autopay, so your savings, retirement, and any debt payments are automatically deducted from your account.

Save on dining out. The survey showed this as the #1 indulgence people refuse to cut. You can save on dining out by limiting yourself to a certain number of orders a week or committing to cooking on the weekdays and only dining out on the weekends.

Boost savings. Inventory your monthly spending. Consider, do I really need to pay for this? "We all have an extra subscription or two we can cut out or find a free alternative for."

Pay off debt. Start by organizing your debt. Be clear who you owe money to, how much is owed, your minimum payment, and the annual percentage rate. Then act and create a plan that's super-specific. Break it down into a monthly strategy and outline exactly how much you will pay then. Begin with the debt charging the highest interest.

Increase income. With the internet and the gig economy, it's easier than ever to make some extra cash to boost your income and help you meet financial goals faster. "You can opt for something flexible like dog walking or meal delivery, or finally lean into a passion project like selling your artwork."

