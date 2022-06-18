75-Year-Old Divorced Sugar Daddy Danny Glover Shows Off His New Girlfriend

Actor Danny Glover may be 75 years old, but he can still pull a beautiful woman as evidenced by some paparazzi pics of The Color Purple star with his new gorgeous and youthful girlfriend.

His character Mista from The Color Purple may not have been worth a damn, but Glover is the man!

On Monday, Glover was caught frolicking on a beach in Sardinia with realtor Regina Murray, according to The Daily Mail.

Glover who reportedly divorced his second wife Eliane Cavalleiro, who he married in 2009, was surely giving sugar daddy vibes, while vibing at a beach with his bikini-clad, tight and toned, bae, channeling Megan Thee Stallion’s body-ody.

Murray posted a picture of them together on her Instagram, writing: ‘Happy Birthday to the “Mista”. Many blessings to ya!!!’. according to the outlet.

A silver-haired Danny was shirtless and taking a load of selfies while also getting handsy with Murray who looked fit and fabulous. With waist beads overlaying her flat abs, Murray wore a tie-dyed bikini over her brick-house physique, gold-rimmed sunglasses, Mary J. Blige-esque jumbo-hooped earrings, and a floppy hat to block out the sun and likely the haters too.

Murray was surely glowing in the sun with her mister by her side.

Ok girl, we see you!

The two were seen holding hands, being playful, while splashing in the Mediterranean sea like love-struck teenagers.

Recently Glover and Murray were an item in Italy and walked the red carpet together at the Filming Italy 2022 red carpet on June 11 in Santa Margherita di Pula.

Don’t sleep on the Lethal Weapon actor because he’s quite a catch too.

As we previously reported, Glover is a dynamic individual whose film credits include “The Color Purple,” the “Lethal Weapon” series, “To Sleep with Anger,” and “Dreamgirls.”

However, Glover’s community activism stands out even more.

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences announced that the veteran actor would receive The Jean Hersholt Humanitarian Award, which was presented in January.

He was selected as a recipient of The Jean Hersholt Humanitarian Award because of his “humanitarian efforts have brought credit to the motion picture arts industry.” Per Glover’s website, the actor has garnered respect for longtime activism and philanthropic acts. These activities include serving as a Goodwill Ambassador for the United Nations Development Program and serving as UNICEF’s Ambassador.

Glover surely is keeping the flame going onscreen and in his personal life.

Make it do what it do big daddy!