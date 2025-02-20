Arts and Culture by Ahsan Washington 8 Of The Blackest Songs That Champion Black Pride Music has always been an influential part of Black history, inspiring generations to feel good about themselves and Black achievements







Music has always been an influential part of Black history, inspiring generations to feel good about themselves and Black achievements. Some songs have even become theme songs that have helped kickstart movements. That’s right. Not only has Black music been used to express pride and joy, but Black songs have also been used to rally military troops and fight against injustice. BLACK ENTERPRISE curated a playlist of 8 Black songs contributing to Black art, history, and pride.

1) “I”

“I” by Compton, California artist Kendrick Lamar was released in September 2014 as the lead single for his Grammy-winning album To Pimp A Butterfly. What makes “I” a great listen during Black History Month is how it relates to reclaiming one’s power and finding self-love in the face of oppression.

Blackity Black Lyric:

Dreams of reality’s peace (Ayy, ayy)

Blow steam in the face of the beast

The sky could fall down, the wind could cry now

The strong in me, I still smile

2) “Say It Loud, I’m Black And I’m Proud!”

“Say It Loud, I’m Black and I’m Proud” was performed by South Carolina’s own James Brown and was released in August 1968. “Say it Loud” was a No.1 record in the late ’60s, dropping the same year as the Civil Rights Act of 1968. This iconic record has staying power because of its message of empowerment to Black people, calling for them to have pride in their race, dignity, and self-respect even through adversity.

Blackity Black Lyric:

We’re people, we like the birds and the bees

We’d rather die on our feet

Than be living on our knees

3) “Fight The Power”

“Fight the Power” was the title track for Spike Lee’s movie Do the Right Thing and its soundtrack. It was created by the New York group Public Enemy in June 1989. The protest song celebrates Black resilience and resistance. It is a call to action “to fight the powers that be,” encouraging oppressed Black communities to challenge systemic racism, police brutality, and injustice.

Blackity Black Lyric:

Elvis was a hero to most, but he

Never meant sh*t to me, you see, straight out

Racist—that sucker was simple and plain

M*therf*ck him and John Wayne!

4) “Respect”

Respect was written by Otis Redding and performed by the Queen of Soul, Aretha Franklin, who, contrary to popular belief, hails from Memphis, Tennessee. Respect was released in 1967 during the Civil Rights era and the second wave of the Women’s Rights Movement. The tell-it-how-it-is song became an anthem, where Aretha boldly spelled it out R-E-S-P-E-C-T and told listeners to “find out what it means.” Black folks, particularly Black women, demanded respect and knew their worth.

Blackity Black Lyric:

I get tired (Just a little bit)

Keep on tryin’ (Just a little bit)

You’re runnin’ out of fools (Just a little bit)

And I ain’t lyin’

5) “Lift Every Voice and Sing”

“Lift Every Voice and Sing” was written in 1900 by James Weldon Johnson and composed by his brother John. The song was originally written as a poem and was later embraced as the National Negro Anthem by the NAACP. Its roots in the civil rights movement double down on its Black historical value.

Blackity Black Lyric:

Sing a song full of the faith that the dark past has taught us

Sing a song full of the hope that the present has bought us

Facing the rising sun of our new day begun

Let us march on till victory is won.

6) “Keep Ya Head Up”

Tupac Shakur dropped “Keep Ya Head Up” in October 1993. The song’s melody and uplifting rap lyrics caught the hip-hop community off guard, especially with its positive messaging to Black women at a time when many rap songs used disparaging language toward women. “Keep Ya Head Up” promotes Black unity, self-love, endurance, and perseverance.

Blackity Black Lyric:

Ayo, I remember Marvin Gaye used to sing to me

He had me feelin’ like black was the thing to be

And suddenly the ghetto didn’t seem so tough

And though we had it rough, we always had enough

7) “A Change Is Gonna Come”

“A Change is Gonna Come” was sung by Mississippian Sam Cooke. The soulful song was released in 1964 at the height of the Civil Rights Movement and tells a hopeful story of yearning for change around the Black American experience.

Blackity Black Lyric:

It’s been too hard livin’

But I’m afraid to die

‘Cause I don’t know what’s up there

Beyond the sky

8) “Get Up, Stand Up”

Jamaican icons Bob Marly and Peter Tosh released “Get Up Stand Up” in April 1973. Get Up Stand Up is a protest song and call to action against oppression. Much like Black Americans, Jamaicans had societal struggles of their own and were dealing with extreme poverty and oppression in the 1970s.

Blackity Black Lyric:

Get up, stand up (Don’t be a n*g​ger in your neighborhood, yeah)

Don’t give up the fight (Get up, stand up)

Get up, stand up (I don’t think that should be very good, Lord)

