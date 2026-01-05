Uncategorized by Ahsan Washington 8 Books That Call Out Tax Disparity And Call Attention To Money Management Tax season is a critical juncture for financial reclamation







In 2026, tax season stands as a critical time for financial reclamation. For the Black community, the U.S. tax code has long served as a “silent architect” of the racial wealth gap — a complex web of property tax inequities, marriage penalties, and capital gains structures designed to favor established capital over labor.

To transform the tax season from a period of extraction into one of empowerment, one must master both the historical context and the modern mechanics of the system. These eight essential books offer the analytical depth and practical literacy required to navigate the “Black Tax” and secure generational wealth.

The Black Tax: 150 Years of Theft, Exploitation, And Dispossession In America

Andrew W. Kahrl, who is both a historian and professor of African American studies, wrote a book that presents an in-depth historical examination of American tax systems which have created economic inequality between Black Americans and other groups through property taxes and ongoing economic disparities. The 2025 publication delivers crucial historical understanding about the importance of taxes beyond document submission, while linking historical injustices to present-day wealth disparities.

Tax Law and Racial Economic Justice: Black Tax

In Tax Law and Racial Economic Justice: Black Tax, legal scholar Andre L. Smith states that tax systems cannot be considered “race neutral” because tax law connects with racial issues and economic justice. The book analyzes taxation within larger racial economic frameworks and serves activists together with scholars and policy thinkers. Although this book was published in 2015, it remains essential for tax justice discussions in 2026.

The Whiteness of Wealth: How The Tax System Impoverishes Black Americans — And How We Can Fix It

Dorothy A. Brown, a tax law expert and professor, wrote The Whiteness of Wealth to reveal how tax rules create advantages for white households while disadvantaging Black households through both everyday examples and policy analysis. Published in 2022, the text remains a key reference in discussions about tax equity. The book links tax law directly to real-life experiences of inequality, which helps readers fully grasp both the problem and possible solutions.

Get Good With Money

The Budgetnista financial educator, Tiffany Aliche, wrote Get Good with Money as a personal finance guide that helps readers learn effective money management skills, including tax planning strategies for wealth building. Aliche delivers crucial tax management advice specifically designed for Black readers interested in mastering money management. The book was published in 2021 and continues to be a leading financial empowerment resource which delivers practical money management techniques for both individuals and families.

Cashing Out: Win The Wealth Game By Walking Away

Cashing Out: Win the Wealth Game by Walking Away by Julien Saunders and Kiersten Saunders is a tactical financial book that draws from Black economic experience. The book provides information about tax implications when changing careers or starting businesses. Published in 2022, the book remains relevant in today’s economic environment..

Financial Freedom For Black Women

Brandy Brooks wrote Financial Freedom for Black Women to explore different money management aspects, which include tax planning fundamentals within larger wealth management approaches. The book was released in 2022 and delivers essential knowledge on taxes, investing, and long-term financial planning.

Blueprint For Black Power: A Moral, Political & Economic Imperative For Our People

Dr. Amos Wilson presents a structural analysis of taxation, labor, wealth, and Black empowerment as an ecosystem in Blueprint for Black Power. The book presents strategies for economic self-determination through tax literacy, which is integrated into community economic empowerment and remains a key reference in financial justice discussions.

The Guide To Black Wealth

Sheldon Campbell wrote The Guide to Black Wealth, which explores taxes as a vital expense for building wealth. The 2021 publication continues to serve as an essential resource for personal finance and tax planning. Through a distinctive viewpoint, Campbell delivers practical guidance for budgeting and investing along with tax awareness.

