8 Caribbean-Inspired Carnivals To Visit In The U.S.

Caribbean Carnivals have a strong grip on the culture, especially when it comes to production, presentation, and global partying. However, not everyone can make it to the host of islands to enjoy the festivities. Don’t fret. Several accessible carnival experiences take place throughout the United States. These dynamic events with all their culture, music, and heritage flood the streets and bring a touch of Caribbean vibes stateside. These fetes and parades embody Black joy and diasporic pride from Brooklyn, New York, to New Orleans, Louisiana.

Check out these eight Caribbean celebrations.

Chicago Caribbean Carnival

The Chicago Caribbean Carnival, known as Windy City Carnival, takes place on Saturday, Aug. 16, at Midway Plaisance in Illinois. Windy City Carnival collaborates with local Caribbean organizations as hosts. There will be a Masquerade parade, Soca and Calypso stages, Caribbean cuisine, and plenty of family activities. Windy City Carnival is Chicago’s most expansive festival that celebrates the Caribbean diaspora.

Delaware Caribbean Carnival

The Delaware Caribbean Carnival is an extraordinary experience that is also set for Aug. 16 in Wilmington, Delaware. Attendees will enjoy a street parade with live DJ performances and Caribbean cuisine while exploring cultural showcases. This expanding Mid-Atlantic festival has an inviting ambiance infused with Caribbean energy. The one and only Virgin Islands’ Queen-Temisha is set to perform.

Hartford West Indian Independence Carnival

Running Aug. 9 and 10, this event offers an electrifying adventure in Downtown Hartford, Connecticut. Attendees can indulge in Caribbean music and authentic island food as this esteemed, long-running cultural event that showcases Caribbean culture and pride.

Boston Caribbean Carnival

The Boston Caribbean Carnival event goes down Aug. 23 in Boston. Costumed masqueraders will perform alongside steel pan bands and there will be loads of Caribbean food vendors. Visitors have the opportunity to engage with Caribbean cultural experiences while enjoying an evening filled with entertainment and festivity.

Jersey City Caribbean Carnival

Set for July 26, the carnival will run from Lincoln Park to Exchange Place in Jersey City, NJ. This vibrant event promises a Caribbean street parade, food trucks, live soca and reggae performances and family zones that run along the picturesque waterfront location.

Minneapolis CARIFEST

This July 26 event at West River Road in Minneapolis delivers captivating soca and reggae performances alongside delectable Caribbean food trucks. Visitors can enjoy enriching cultural showcases and participate in engaging children’s activities.

NYC West Indian Day Parade

West Indian Day Parade, also known as the Labor Day Carnival, happens on Sept. 1, along Eastern Parkway in Brooklyn. An immense masquerade procession showcases steel pan musicians alongside calypso performers while food vendors and sound trucks contribute to an electrifying environment. The parade manages to draw an audience exceeding one million participants, which makes it the foremost Caribbean carnival event in the U.S.

Bayou Bacchanal

Bayou Bacchanal, taking place Oct. 31 to Nov. 2, is a Caribbean carnival that delivers an exceptional experience from Downtown New Orleans into Crescent Park, Louisiana. A Caribbean street parade unfolds with live steel pan music performances with costumed masqueraders dancing, and access to Creole-Caribbean cuisine. The event promises a mix of traditional Carnival elements intersecting with bold music culture and Mardi Gras flair to deliver a New Orleans-Caribbean inspired experience.

