8 Times White Celebrities Were Caught Out There Using The Word ‘N**ga’

The “N-word” is an offensive word that carries centuries of harm tied to racial violence and the dehumanization of Black people throughout slavery, Jim Crow, and even in contemporary times. The present-day public use of the word reveals the ongoing racial bias that exists in society, institutions, and everyday interactions. The most recent incident during the 2026 BAFTA Awards broadcast demonstrates how the word’s use triggers strong emotional responses and sparks widespread global discussions about race.

Here are eight times white celebrities have disrespected Black Americans by using the n-word:

2026 BAFTA Awards – Tourette’s Outburst

During the 2026 BAFTA Awards in London, John Davidson, a British advocate for Tourette’s syndrome who also struggles with the disability, had an involuntary tic where he shouted the N-word as Michael B. Jordan and Delroy Lindo were on stage. Tourette’s syndrome affects Davidson’s involuntary speech patterns. The BBC broadcast aired the racial slur without editing, despite BAFTA warning attendees about the possibility of the outbursts, which resulted in severe public condemnation.

The event generated extensive criticism from industry professionals, including Jamie Foxx and Wendell Pierce, who condemned both the incident and the broadcaster’s lack of accountability.

Morgan Wallen Racial Slur Video

A video shows country music star Morgan Wallen using the N-word during a conversation with friends after a night out in Nashville, Tennessee. TMZ obtained the footage and published it in February 2021. The use of the slur led to immediate industry consequences, includingthe suspension of his record contract.

Radio stations removed his songs, and his eligibility for major awards was taken away. Wallen issued a public apology while making donations to anti-racism organizations. Wallen claimed his racist behavior stemmed from ignorance, not from intentional harm.

In the early 2000s, Paris Hilton attended a party where footage emerged showing Hilton using the N-word during the event. The video spread across early internet platforms. The event received extensive media coverage in 2007. Hilton admitted to making racist comments in her past during interviews and in her memoir, while explaining that personal trauma and lack of awareness led to those remarks.

Michael Richards’ Laugh Factory Rant

During a stand-up performance at the Laugh Factory in Hollywood, California, Michael Richards, who gained fame as the character Kramer on Seinfeld, delivered a racist tirade. After being heckled by Black audience members at the popular comedy club, Richards repeated the N-word multiple times. Richards apologized for the November 2006 incident on The Late Show with David Letterman.

Chevy Chase’s Community Set Incident

Actor Chevy Chase participated in a noteworthy event while filming the comedy series Community. A new documentary reveals that Chase said the N-word during a racial dispute about a script element on the show’s set under the direction of co-star Yvette Nicole Brown.

Chase’s offensive outburst caused shock and responses from Brown and others present. Chase departed from the show due to the controversy. The show ran from 2009 until 2014, and a documentary about it premiered in December 2025.

Charlie Sheen’s Private Recording Leak

A leaked voicemail recording reveals actor Charlie Sheen used the N-word to express his anger toward his then-wife, Denise Richards. The recording spread extensively. Sheen apologized for his racial comments after public criticism.

Mel Gibson Voicemail with Racial Slur

During a phone conversation with his ex-girlfriend, Mel Gibson used the racial slur, stating she would be “raped by a pack of n*****s.” The immediate backlash against Gibson’s outburst arose because the recording contained several slurs and violent expressions, which intensified the public examination of his history of racist and misogynistic comments.

Bill Maher On-Air Slur

Comedian and television host Bill Maher made an “on-air slip-up” when he used the N-word during a broadcast. Rapper Ice Cube confronted Maher in a sit-down. Maher issued a public apology for the incident after recognizing that his mistake caused pain.

The network HBO, which airs the show, has committed to stopping similar language from being broadcast in the future.

