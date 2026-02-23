Entertainment by Nahlah Abdur-Rahman N-Word Shouted At Michael B. Jordan, Delroy Lindo By BAFTA Guest With Tourette Syndrome The incident and the handling of its aftermath sparked a lot of concern across the Black community.







Michael B. Jordan and Delroy Lindo had to undergo a racially charged experience while presenting at the British Academy of Film Awards (BAFTA).

The “Sinners” actors appeared on stage to present the first award of the evening when the N-word was heard from the audience. The two actors did seem visibly shaken, but remained composed to keep the program going.

It was later revealed that a Tourette’s Syndrome Campaigner, John Davidson, was behind the outburst, triggered by his condition. According to the National Institute of Health, Tourette’s syndrome is a nervous system disorder that typically causes involuntary physical or verbal outbursts called “tics.” A small number of people with Tourette’s also experience something called coprolalia, which involves involuntary cursing or making socially inappropriate remarks.

Davidson joined the award show in support of the film “I Swear,” inspired by his journey with the disease. The film received a nomination for Best Original Screenplay at the British Academy of Film Awards.

Shortly after the public outburst, BAFTA host Alan Cumming addressed the offensive incident.

“You may have noticed some strong language in the background,” shared Cumming, which did not make it to the public broadcast,” shared Cumming. This can be part of how Tourette’s syndrome manifests for some people, as the film explores that experience. Thanks for your understanding and for helping create a respectful space for everyone.”

However, as the slur made headlines, others called out a potential nefarious motive. While noting that the tics are uncontrollable, some questioned if having the disorder would make one spew racist words.

Tourette’s syndrome doesn’t make you just call Black actors winning awards the N word. This is just overt racism, call it what it is. https://t.co/OfMtVut5PC — Queer Latifah ✨ (@TheAfrocentricI) February 22, 2026

“Tourette’s syndrome doesn’t make you just call Black actors winning awards the N word. This is just overt racism, call it what it is,” wrote a X user.

On the contrary, others did note that having Tourette’s could make someone hurl obscene words involuntarily. However, another disabled Black X user clarified that the N-word “isn’t a symptom” of the disease, and wants white people to stop using their disability to excuse their racism.

I’m disabled and Black.



As a member of the disabled community, I’ll tell you the real. It’s common for white disabled people to use disability excuse their racism.



There are plenty of non-white people with Tourette’s syndrome who can tell you using the n-word isn’t a symptom. https://t.co/qLIWiTaFKT — Ola Ojewumi (@Olas_Truth) February 23, 2026

“As a member of the disabled community, I’ll tell you the real,” wrote another user. “It’s common for white disabled people to use disability to excuse their racism. There are plenty of non-white people with Tourette’s syndrome who can tell you that using the N-word isn’t a symptom.

Alongside these concerns, Lindo called out how the BAFTAs team mishandled the situation after the fact.” According to Variety, Lindo said no one from the British Academy’s team reached out to apologize for the slur.

Despite hearing the violent language, Lindo noted that he and his co-star “did what we had to do” to ensure the show went on.

The broadcast, aired by the BBC, also came under fire for not editing out the N-word. Initially, viewers could hear Davidson yell the word, with the network opting not to remove the clip. The BBC had since removed the slur from its iPlayer stream.

RELATED CONTENT: ‘Sinners’ Not-So-Subtle Nod To Voodoo Is Just One More Way Ryan Coogler Connects The Diaspora