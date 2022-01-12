8-Year-Old Georgia Girl Struck In Drive-By Shooting While Petting Horses Outside Her Home

On Saturday, an 8-year-old girl was shot in the head while petting horses outside her Augusta home, resulting in a search for suspects accused in the fatal shooting.

Officials say three suspects were arrested in the homicide investigation, according to WRDW News.

Arbrie Leigh Anthony, an honor-roll student at Jenkins-White Elementary School, visited her aunt’s house that day and was pronounced dead that evening at a local hospital.

Local authorities have said that two suspects drove by in a red or orange Jeep Compass. As many as 10 shots were fired outside the young’s girl’s apartment building, an area where neighbors usually kept horses for kids to pet. One of the horses was also killed in the shooting.

“We are following up on every lead that comes in, but I cannot and will not accept the fact that no one knows who these suspects are,” Richmond County Sheriff Richard Roundtree told reporters at a news conference Monday. “There are individuals in this community that knew why they were there, knew what they were there for, and knew who they were after, but yet they’ve failed to come forward with this information.”