Education by BLACK ENTERPRISE Editors 85-Year-Old Charles Whitman Dabbs Receives Doctorate Degree From Tennessee State University An 85-year-old scholar’s walk across the stage at Tennessee State University is a strong example of perseverance.







An 85-year-old scholar’s walk across the stage at Tennessee State University is a strong example of perseverance. Charles Whitman Dabbs earned his doctorate in education nearly 70 years after starting his academic journey.

The moment, shown in the WBIR video, captures Whitman Dabbs receiving his doctoral hood to applause. This marks the end of decades of lost ambitions and renewed determination. His achievement has spread widely online. Viewers celebrate both his persistence and the broader message about lifelong learning.

Whitman Dabbs began his educational journey in the mid-20th century but paused his studies due to life’s demands, including job obligations and family responsibilities. His experience reflects that of many Black Americans of his generation who often faced barriers to higher education. Returning to the classroom later in life, Whitman Dabbs remained dedicated to finishing what he had started, ultimately achieving the highest level of academic success.

“I started when I graduated high school in 1958. There were no jobs for Black boys, so I joined the Navy,” he told WBIR.

Leaders at Tennessee State University see Whitman Dabbs’ achievement as a symbol of the university’s mission to expand access and opportunity. As a historically Black college and university, TSU has long supported nontraditional students and offers flexible paths for those returning to education after long absences.

“The young people at this school have been so nice to me, and so helpful in terms of technology and where to go if I need something.”

Whitman Dabbs’ accomplishment is significant beyond just one ceremony. Data from the National Center for Education Statistics show that older adults are becoming a larger presence in higher education. This highlights a national shift toward lifelong learning and career changes.

For many, Whitman Dabbs’ story serves as both inspiration and guidance. His doctorate is not just a personal achievement; it’s a reminder that delayed dreams are still valid and achievable. In a society often focused on quick success, his journey changes the narrative: persistence, not timing, defines success.

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