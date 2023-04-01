EXIT Realty Quality Solutions’ Triple Threat Leadership Trio Takes on Metro Atlanta Real Estate by Force

When the “Triple Threat” leadership team of EXIT Realty Quality Solutions, Broker & Co-Owners Sharon and Michele, and Team Leader, Tori, are not serving clients they are coaching and mentoring their amazing team of agents and finding ways to give back to their community. These Boss Brown Girls live to build a legacy for their families and community and are committed to fighting and advocating for Community Revitalization, Affordable Housing, Home Ownership and Democracy in Housing.

As co-owner of EXIT Realty Quality Solutions, Sharon Henry is not merely another real estate broker, but a BOSS with a proven track record of excellence as a leader and successful entrepreneur. For more than two decades, Sharon has been a laser focused visionary honing her marketing, recruitment and relationship building skills. These “super powers” and being a highly competitive and results driven producer, have made EXIT Realty Quality Solutions THE premier organization for real estate professionals looking to level up their real estate careers and for home buyers and sellers who seek razor sharp, highly skilled real estate experts to navigate them through their experience of achieving their real estate goals. Team members and clients of ERQS are privy to Sharon’s expansive vat of resources and connections which sets them apart and gives them a distinct edge over their peers and market pool.

Co-owner and Managing Broker, Michele Calloway has taken her passion for real estate, training, processes and procedures to higher heights and deeper depths while fulfilling her duties as Program Director, National Trainer and Community Development Consultant. Michele is a nationally recognized industry leader who has blazed trails for women in real estate, a highly sought after trainer, and a seasoned HUD Certified housing counselor who has woven her unique skills sets and expertise into her ERQS duties and shares them generously with her team and extended community. Through the intricate and relevant training curricula that she curates, coupled with her proven experience in content delivery, and her dogged determination to build an informed and educated army of experts, Michele inspires her team to provide an exceptional client experience while meeting their personal and professional goals.

Team Leader, Tori Nunley, is the third ingredient to the EXIT Realty Quality Solutions “secret sauce” recipe of success. Tori’s successful 15+ year real estate journey has taken her from a “super star” sales agent and homebuying counselor to her current role of Mentor and “go to” front line warrior for the ERQS team. She provides her agents with one-on-one coaching that prepares and acclimates them to EXIT’s powerful back office of multiple platforms, technical support, and tools which, if utilized, ensure agent success from every facet and angle. Tori is also the gatekeeper to ERQS’ lead generation system that catapults her teammates from “everyday agents to masterful machines” who seemingly live at the closing table with their clients!

This undeniable mix of greatness wasn’t built overnight. Collectively they bring 55+ years of experience and have skillfully conquered the peaks, valleys, ebbs and flows of the industry that they consider to be “their calling versus their career”. They are RESILIENT, RESPONSIVE, and highly RECOGNIZED amongst their colleagues, peers, team members, and community. They have built a brand that is undeniably RESPECTED. Together with their diverse and dynamic team of real estate experts, they will continue to shatter glass ceilings created to defer them, scoff at barriers created to deter them, and kick down doors created to deny them! Team EXIT Realty Quality Solutions is seeking agents who are ready to grow and clients seeking excellent service!