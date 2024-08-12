Lifestyle by BLACK ENTERPRISE Editors Black Books That Will Get Your Head Right During Black Business Month Looking to learn more about business and how to successfully operate? Well, look no further BLACK ENTERPRISE selected 9 business books









Looking to learn more about business and how to successfully operate? Well, look no further. BLACK ENTERPRISE has selected nine business books that go beyond scratching the surface.

Real talk: this is required reading. These Black authors do a deep dive into the world of business, sharing strategies, successful blueprints, and business models to educate about emerging and established entrepreneurs and business owners.

Want your business to be lit? Then get into this business lit:

Think And Grow Rich: A Black Choice

This is my 6th time reading this book. I advise everyone to check it out. Think and grow rich a black choice #TheEzeWay pic.twitter.com/orOpQE2Pvz — Eze Okwodu (@Nigeriankenny) January 29, 2021



Written by Napoleon Hill and Dr. Dennis Kimbro, Think and Grow Rich: A Black Choice is a classic. This business guide reveals the secrets to success by combining Napoleon Hill’s law of success and Dr. Dennis Kimbro’s in-depth business knowledge with the success habits of notable Black Americans. Readers will learn to overcome mental setbacks to unlock business and lifestyle dreams.

The Power of Broke: How Empty Pockets, A Tight Budget, and A Hunger for Success Can Become Your Greatest Competitive Advantage

The Power of Broke: How Empty Pockets, a Tight Budget, and a Hunger for Success Can Become Your Greatest Competitive Advantage Looking for this book in Harare. pic.twitter.com/uQ1x5NX24p — Tanaka Calvin (@TanakaChaza) June 27, 2022



Daymond John, businessman, investor, founder, and CEO of FUBU, wrote The Power of Broke as a motivational and inspirational book for business entrepreneurs. John tells his story and the stories of other entrepreneurs who have had their backs against the wall. A key takeaway in the text is that a lack of money can be your greatest circumstance, as desperation can boost creativity and passion.

Things Black People Aren’t Taught



Things Black People Aren’t Taught is written by Raymond Boseman. A U.S. army veteran with over 30 years of service and a bachelor’s degree in business, Boseman wrote this book to educate Black people on winning and failing, on investing and financial planning so they can achieve a successful retirement for life after work.

Unapologetically Ambitious: Take Risks, Break Barriers, and Create Success On Your Own Terms

We’re looking forward to reading @ShelArchambeau‘s book, “Unapologetically Ambitious: Take Risks, Break Barriers, and Create Success on Your Own Terms.” Join us! https://t.co/eST7Y2nrY9 #gathersc pic.twitter.com/X8rR8PeFhX — Gather • Bay Area (@GatherBayArea) December 16, 2020



Written by one of the first African American woman CEOs out of Silicon Valley, Shellye Archambeau details her experiences as a Black woman, mother, and wife in leadership. She also gets into the risks and strategies she took to overcome obstacles and tests as she deals with professional and personal obligations.

Black Faces In High Places: 10 Strategic Actions For Black Professionals To Reach The Top and Stay There

One Hundred: The Ed Gordon Podcast | Black Faces in High Places: 10 Strategic Actions for Black Professionals to Reach the Top and Stay There https://t.co/IUpKdhRm9n pic.twitter.com/CxIBoKNpl3 — No Comps (@NewBlackMan) May 11, 2022

Black Faces In High Places was written by Jeffrey Robinson and Dr. Randal Pinkett. This book is a critical guide for Black professionals looking to advance in their organizations and industries and how to navigate the transitions. The text highlights remarkable Black people who have achieved such goals.

We Should All Be Millionaires

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Linnea Ornstein (@linneaornstein)



Rachel Rodgers, business coach and CEO of Hello Seven Podcast, penned this how-to book. We Should All Be Millionaires is a step-by-step guide to empowering yourself and creating the plan, support, and confidence to build and grow wealth. This leadership book will teach how to make million-dollar decisions and strategies to bring in money.

Build the Damn Thing: How to Start a Successful Business If You’re Not a Rich White Guy

Build the Damn Thing: How to Start a Successful Business If You’re Not a Rich White Guy 1BYAVVThttps://t.co/JQWQjcA5Id pic.twitter.com/ENIU0taYD7 — Minerva.Schroeder (@Minerva28190592) December 19, 2022



Build the Damn Thing is written by Kathryn Finney, a venture capitalist and pioneering entrepreneur. In this guide, Finney details how to start a business from the ground up, from creating a business plan to refining the product and maneuvering in a space not meant for the disenfranchised.

Billionaire Branding: How Hip Hop’s Cash Kings Built Their Empires

Billionaire Branding: How Hip Hop’s Cash Kings Built Their Empires CTWV63Ihttps://t.co/jt2Qd5IFBj pic.twitter.com/7oYjQSZA60 — Grant65iYPd (@grant65i) January 1, 2023



Billionaire Branding, a study guide written by brand consultant and hip-hop enthusiast Mr. T Brookshire Harris, is for people who want to brand and rebrand themselves by learning branding secrets from three hip-hop icons.

The Black Girl’s Guide to Financial Freedom: Build Wealth, Retire Early, and Live the Life Of Your Dreams

Pdf download The Black Girl’s Guide to Financial Freedom: Build Wealth, Retire Early, and Live the Life of Your Dreams Epub pic.twitter.com/uvgQTiTOXz — raise ronasmainen (@ronasmainen) January 18, 2022



Philanthropist and educator Paris Woods wrote the Black Girl’s Guide to Financial Freedom. This Black girl’s guide teaches how to win financially with a plan—not only meant for Black girls—to avoid common financial traps and ways to build generational wealth.

