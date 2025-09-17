9 Black Designers Showed Collections At New York Fashion Week, Get To Know Them

New York Fashion Week’s (NYFW) unveiling of upcoming fashion collections for the Spring and Summer seasons in 2026 (SS26), has come to a close. The highly anticipated event ran from Sept. 11–16, with over 60 runway shows and presentations. Memorable moments included Lanny Smith’s athleisure wear Actively Black, which produced a fashion show that featured Dr. Bernice King and Dr. Ilyasah Shabazz, the daughters of civil rights leaders Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King and Malcolm X, walking hand-in-hand, modeling the brand.

The Council of Fashion Designers of America’s (CFDA) official calendar featured several Black designers who made a strong impression at NYFW. BLACK ENTERPRISE celebrates these designers for their excellence in the fashion and style industry and for representing Blackness.

Sergio Hudson

Designer Sergio Hudson, recognized for his refined tailoring and sophisticated women’s wear, started the brand in 2016. Hudson’s red-carpet and ready-to-wear appeal established him as a prominent American designer, in the fashion industry, attracting both buyers and media attention. Hudson’s animal prints and pencil skirts were a highlight at his show.

LaQuan Smith

LaQuan Smith is renowned for his body-conscious designs and athleisure wear. His regular presence on the runway makes him a favorite among stylists, fashionistas and celebrities alike. Smith’s apparel has been worn by Usher, Serena Williams, and Teyana Taylor, to name a few.

Diotima (Rachel Scott)

Diotima is a luxury brand founded by Rachel Scott in 2021. Diotima’s artisanal designs and Caribbean-inspired elements resonate with the season’s focus on craftsmanship. Texture was the focal point in Scott’s NYFW viewing.

Theophilio (Edvin Thompson)

Theophilio, created by Edvin Thompson, made its comeback to NYFW. Theophilio showcased its vibrant, culturally rich ready-to-wear on Sept. 11. The blend of Caribbean heritage and New York street style was palpable as it was present in the show. Adding to the overall creative appeal, Rihanna’s hairstylist, Yusef Williams, was on deck.

House of Aama

House of Aama, a mother-daughter label, has gained attention in this season’s previews and reviews surrounding New York Fashion Week (NYFW). The brand’s designs delve into historical and identity-related themes, striking a chord both culturally and commercially. Pieces from the collection embody a demure and spry aesthetic.

Advisry (Keith Herron)

Advisry, the label of designer Keith Herron, was highlighted as an emerging name in NYFW previews. Advisry presented pieces on Sept. 12, that are bold, striking, comfortable and represent the fresh wave of conceptual, youth-driven style that is gaining traction at New York shows.

Off-White (Ib Kamara)

Off-White, founded by Virgil Abloh and now creatively guided by Ib Kamara, showcased a collection that unites streetwear with high fashion. As a highlight of NYFW’s global focus, Off-White carries on Abloh’s tradition of cultural disruption and innovation within the fashion industry.

L’Enchanteur

L’Enchanteur, a returning brand for SS26, is definitely a fan favorite with its storytelling, craftsmanship, and exquisite spin on accessory design. Hands down, L’Enchanteur adds to the diverse perspectives and aesthetics of NYFW.

Frederick Anderson

Frederick Anderson is a notable talent who previewed a stunning Spring/Summer 2026 collection. The designer’s presence at NYFW underscores the significance of both emerging and established Black designers, thereby broadening the creative voice of Fashion Week.

