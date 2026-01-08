9 Ghanaian Business Leaders You Need To Know

The future of West African business depends on Ghana’s entrepreneurial ecosystem, which is driven by founders who establish legacy companies while transforming traditional industries and developing global connections from local innovations. The 9 Ghanaian business owners who lead media, manufacturing, fintech, agribusiness, and tech education sectors demonstrate how vision, resilience, and strategic leadership transform economic growth while redefining African-led enterprise globally.

They demonstrate Ghana’s expanding economic power across Africa, as the country establishes itself as a continental center for investment, innovation, and talent. These individuals form a diverse group of Ghana’s top dealmakers, builders, and changemakers who are essential to know now.

Osei Kwame Despite

The CEO of Despite Group of Companies, Osei Kwame Despite, manages a media, manufacturing, and retail conglomerate that includes utility terrain vehicles (UTV), Peace FM, Okay FM, Neat FM, and Hello FM in Ghana. Despite having operated since the 1990s and having received the Africa Entrepreneur of the Year award in 2021.

Richard Nii Armah Quaye

The business world has received important contributions from entrepreneur and investor Richard Nii Armah Quaye. In 2009, Quaye founded Bills Micro Credit at Jamestown, in the Greater Accra Region, before converting it into Quick Angels Limited in 2019. Quick Angels Limited delivers support services to startups and small-to-medium enterprises. Quaye led the company to expand its philanthropic food-security initiatives in 2025. Quaye has been essential for Ghanaian investment practice development while speeding up business growth and aiding new enterprises.

Anthony Dzamefe

The founder of Caveman Watches, Anthony Dzamefe, established a luxury watch brand that expanded from street-level sales to nationwide fame. Dzamefe started his business journey in 2015 by selling watches at age 22 after growing up in Ghana’s Volta Region. Caveman Watches started its official operations in 2018 and now serves customers in Accra and other locations. Dzamefe achieved remarkable success, which made him one of Ghana’s youngest iconic entrepreneurs, while his creative branding earned worldwide recognition.

Ernest Ofori Sarpong

Ernest Ofori Sarpong established Special Ice Company Limited to manage his manufacturing, water production, salt mining, finance, and media businesses. Through his leadership of UTV and other enterprises, Sarpong developed local brands that earned respect throughout Ghana while generating thousands of jobs and expanding the nation’s industrial sectors.

Foster Awintiti Akugri

Through the Hacklab Foundation, Foster Awintiti Akugri leads youth education and innovation through tech training and job creation programs in Ghana. Akugri received recognition as one of the most influential Ghanaian entrepreneurs under 40 in 2025, due to his work to create inclusive tech development for Ghana’s digital economy.

Regina Honu

Regina Honu established Soronko Academy as the first coding and human-centered design school for youth in West Africa. Honu’s work received global recognition from BBC 100 Women for breaking barriers in STEM and empowering future innovators.

Nii Osae Osae Dade

Nii Osae Osae Dade is a fintech and blockchain founder who creates financial inclusion solutions for Africa through his work with Mazzuma and Utopia Technologies. Dade operates from Ghana, yet maintains a worldwide reach in fintech. Forbes recognized Dade as part of the 30 Under 30 Africa list. Through his innovative financial-technology approach, Dade creates solutions that can transform the lives of millions.

Alloysius Attah

The traditional farming methods are being transformed by digital tools through Farmerline founder, Alloysius Attah, who is a tech leader. Through his role as CEO, Attah delivers agricultural services to smallholder farmers in Ghana and West Africa by providing them with weather alerts and financing options, and market access. Attah received multiple awards for his leadership, including a spot on Forbes Africa 30 Under 30 because of his work to create economic sustainability in agriculture.

Khadija Serwaah Owusu

Khadija Serwaah Owusu leads the AKAYA Foundation as its founder and CEO. AKAYA creates mentorship and leadership development programs for young women in Ghana and beyond. Owusu appears in Forbes Africa’s 30 Under 30 in 2025, as a female empowerment champion who creates more opportunities for future women leaders.

