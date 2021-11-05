9-Year-Old Girl Saves Family From Carbon Monoxide Poisoning When She Unlocked Father’s iPhone With Face ID to Call 911

Quick, insightful thinking helped a young girl in Massachusetts save her family from impending death.

According to CNN, several days before Halloween, 9-year-old Jayline Barbosa Brandão saved her family from carbon monoxide poisoning when she used her father’s face to unlock his phone and was able to get help by calling 911.

Brandão was in bed on the night of Oct. 28 when she heard her father screaming, and she ran to him and found him with her mother, who was unconscious. They both were overcome by carbon monoxide from a borrowed generator after a powerful nor’easter had hit the area in Brockton, Massachusetts.

When the 9-year-old realized they were in trouble, she grabbed her father’s iPhone, but it was locked. Luckily, he utilized the facial ID recognition on the phone, so she was able to hold it up to his face to unlock it and call 911.