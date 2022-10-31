Granny's Still Got It -- Check Out the 90-Year-Old Woman a With 5th Degree Black Belt

Don’t mess with the best, because the best don’t mess.

Thelma Jones, a 90-year-old woman from the east side of Detroit, plans to continue her training after earning her fifth-degree black belt in Isshinryu karate.

According to Fox 2 Detroit, she received the black belt as part of her celebration for her 90th birthday. Jones has been training in karate for 50 years, and aims to continue practicing, as she has been able to use her skills to defend herself against criminals.

“You mention Miss Jones, and they go, ‘Oh I know Miss Jones, she’s tough,'” said grandmaster Willie Adams.

Sensei Adams, a 10th degree black belt, trained Jones three times a week at Southfield Martial Arts Institute, a contemporary training complex that is reportedly one of the largest and finest martial art schools in the country, according to the institute’s website.

“It really does teach you to listen, behind you, in front, and be aware of all things,” Jones said.

Jones recalled the time she had to use her karate skills to fight off robbers at a bus stop when she was 60 years old, adding that in a recent incident she used an approach she learned to protect herself from a suspicious man following her.

“I crossed the street back, and he came at me. So, I went into the liquor store and waited until he left,” she said. “That was karate right there, that was using your brain. I didn’t want to duke it out with him.”

Jones provided the outlet with some life advice. “Take care of your body, take care of your mind, and think a situation through before you react,” she said.

According to Grand Master Adams, who is 77, many of the people who attend the dojo are in their 70.,

“The retired, they come here to get in shape, builds up confidence, slow to anger,” he said.