96-Year-Old Black Woman From Alabama, Selling Newspapers For 50 Years and Counting

Meet Louise Nall, a remarkable 96-year-old Black woman from Montgomery, Alabama who’s been selling The Tuskegee News newspapers for over 56 years and counting.

Nall’s journey selling newspapers began when her son Walter, just 4 years old at the time, wanted to earn some pocket money.“So I told him we were going to the news office to get some papers. We went there and got 100 papers. Sold those papers so fast we had to go back and get some more,” Nall told WSFA.

While Walter eventually got busy with school and band activities, Louise’s passion for selling papers remained unwavering. Now, at the age of 96, she spends two days a week outside the local Piggly Wiggly store, selling papers and chatting with people.

“I’ve never been a sitter. No, not me. Everything life offers, I enjoy it,” Nall said.

Scott Richardson from The Tuskegee News acknowledges Louise’s significance in the community, stating, “She delivers 125-150 papers a week.”

Moreover, selling newspapers also provided an excellent opportunity for Louise to teach her children about money management.

“When you see something you want and can’t afford it now, just get you a job,” said Nall. “Put you a quarter or fifty cents in there every week. You’ll be surprised at how that adds up for you.”

Louise Nall isn’t just about delivering news; she’s a beacon of positivity. Her customers value not only staying informed but also being around her uplifting spirit.

“For about the first 15 years I knew her, it was like, ‘How are you, Ms. Nall? Oh, I’m lovely,’” said Richardson.

That captures her essence — always wearing a smile, offering words of encouragement, and providing newspapers to those in need. Every Wednesday and Thursday, Nall is outside the Piggly Wiggly store from 10:30 in the morning until her newspapers are all sold out.

This first appeared on Blacknews.com