Bronx Rapper Showed Up And Out For Kids Of Incarcerated Family Members

Bronx recording artist A Boogie With Da Hoodie celebrated children with incarcerated family members at a dinner at a fancy restaurant in New York City.

According to the Bronx Times, the rapper dined with 50 young people at Sei Less restaurant in Manhattan through a nonprofit program named Children of Promise NYC. The gathering was done in association with the restaurant’s owner, Dara Mirjahangiry. This is the second year that Mirjahangiry has partnered with the program.

Last year, Sei Less catered a dinner for a nonprofit organization at a local school. This time, it brought the children to the restaurant, which is typically occupied by prominent rappers and celebrities who frequent the venue.

“The goal is to give back and see a smile on their faces,” Mirjahangiry said.

The kids in attendance knew they were in for a treat but did not know beforehand who the surprise guest was. Once A Boogie emerged in front of the children, they were excited to see a real live celebrity who greeted the kids, signed T-shirts, and took photos with the “Look Back At It” artist.

TMZ posted a video of the interaction between the kids and the 28-year-old rapper.

“It’s good being a part of the whole movement,” A Boogie told the media outlet.

The Bronx rapper grew up in the Highbridge section of the Bronx.

According to the Children of Promise’s website, the organization, based in New York City, “is a community-centered organization that partners with children and families impacted by mass incarceration to dismantle the stigma and heal from the trauma plaguing Black and Brown communities.”

The organization tries to help children and their families deal with a family member in prison. This affects approximately 2.7 million children in the United States, mainly in Black and Brown communities. The stress and issues with an incarcerated parent inflict social, emotional, and economic harm, and Children of Promise attempts to help the children deal with the pitfalls that affect them because of it.

