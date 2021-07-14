A Brooklyn Mother's Gamer Boyfriend Charged With Killing Her Baby For Interrupting His Game

Ricardo Price, 23, allegedly killed his girlfriend Eryca Kemp’s daughter last month because the infant interrupted his video games.

Price is now facing upgraded homicide charges for the July 1 death of Royalty Kemp, a 4-month-old baby who was allegedly abused and beat by Price, The New York Daily News reported. He was arrested for attempted murder and assault last month.

According to the infant’s mother, Price would throw the crying baby against the wall of their shared Bed-Stuy, Brooklyn, apartment and hit her head with his video game controller.

Kemp told the New York newspaper that she met him on an online dating app last November.

The fatal incident happened on June 21, but Royalty was not taken to a hospital until the following morning.

Initially taken to Woodhull Hospital in Brooklyn before being transferred to Bellevue Hospital in Manhattan, the doctors diagnosed Royalty with brain injury—a fractured skull and internal bleeding, The Daily News reported.

Royalty died on July 1.

Police were called in one day after they visited Bellevue.

The authorities brought the former couple to their local police precinct, where Price allegedly admitted responsibility.

Price is being held in Rikers Island without bail.

The mother told The Daily News that her ex-boyfriend was not transparent to what exactly happened to her daughter, saying, “he told me was that he didn’t feel he hurt her that badly.”

“From my understanding, they’re still digging into the case,” Kemp said. “I feel like now I’m being punished for something I didn’t do.”

Kemp has two sons from a previous relationship, a 1-year-old who witnessed what happened, and a 6-year-old living with his biological father. The toddler was taken away from Kemp, who is reportedly having trouble telling her eldest son that his baby sister has passed away.