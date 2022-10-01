'The Mental Cost of Entrepreneurship'—Psychotherapist Helps Entrepreneurs With Burnout

Shanna A. Jefferson knows a thing or two about work burnout.

The devoted mental health therapist and business coach has built an enterprise shifting the minds of entrepreneurs dealing with burnout so that they can unleash their full potential.

On her journey from Allendale, S.C. to Atlanta, Jefferson experienced serious burnout building her mental health practice. Her own mental health had taken a hit during the process of not only expanding her business but ensuring its sustainability.

“I never planned to do anything in Atlanta other than perhaps visit,” Jefferson told The Higher South.

“However, several months after establishing my third office, I was tired. I was drained. I felt burnout. I felt lost. I felt stuck. I felt alone.”

“Financially, the business revenue was at the highest level to date at that time. However, I was also fighting insurance companies for reimbursement leading to inconsistent cash flow, which of course, is imperative for the sustainability of any business,” she continued.

Seven books later, Jefferson has established her brand in Atlanta offering a plethora of services including motivational speaking, business coaching, mental wellness checkups, strategy sessions, and self-care assessments. She coined “The Mental Cost of Entrepreneurship” to best describe the experience she had with mental and physical exhaustion.

Jefferson found herself overcoming her challenges by seeking expert consult and helping others transcend adversity to achieve greatness.

According to a study by the National Institute of Mental Health, 49% of entrepreneurs deal with mental health issues directly while only 32% of others experienced them. As a Licensed Clinical Social Worker in North Carolina, South Carolina, and Georgia, Jefferson says most entrepreneurs are exhausted for these top reasons: feeling overwhelmed, anxiety, depression, financial stress, self-doubt, and lack of sustainable business practices.