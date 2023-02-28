A Dream Come True: Deaf Actor Keivonn Woodward Meets Hero Hockey Player Alex Ovechkin

Not too many kids get to meet their heroes but Keivonn Woodward Keivonn Woodwar isn’t your ordinary kid.

The 10-year-old actor is deaf with dreams of becoming the first Black deaf hockey player in the NHL. His aspirations recently caught the attention of the Washington Capitals star, Alex Ovechkin, who Woodward is a huge fan of, and invited him to spend the day at the teams facility, according to USA Today.

The viral moment of the meeting for the first time is enough to bring tears to your eyes.

MUST SEE- Keivonn Woodard (A deaf hockey player) meets his idol Alexander Ovechkin. @7NewsDC pic.twitter.com/OnFEXEJUDb — Olivia Garvey (@Olivia7News) February 24, 2023

The star of “The Last of Us” received a tour of the facility and even got some time on the rink. He scored twice while running practice drills with the team goalie, Charlie Lindgren, and forward, Nicolas Aube-Kubel.

This kid is… *checks notes* TEN YEARS OLD pic.twitter.com/hn7z2IB0fl — Washington Capitals (@Capitals) February 24, 2023

The Russian hockey star presented Woodward with an autographed hockey stick. Thanks to an ASL interpreter, the Maryland native was able to express his excitement. “Oh, this is so cool,” Woodard said according to the Daily Mail. “I can’t believe it. This is a dream of mine.”

The surprises didn’t end there. Woodward got the chance to meet Devante Smith-Pelly, a former Capitals forward, and one of 11 Black players who have played for the organization. Both Woodward and Smith-Pelly participated in the puck drop for the “Celebrating Black History” pregame festivities. Woodward stayed for the game where the Capitals beat the New York Rangers at home. He was among other “Rising Stars” and was honored during the game.

The moment came full circle as earlier this year, the Capitals provided a $10,000 grant to the Bowie Hockey Club in Maryland, where Woodard is a member. Thanks to the club’s “missions and impact toward diversity in hockey,” a portion of the grant was used to support Woodward with an ASL interpreter and special hockey equipment.