A Holiday Surprise: Meet Baby Lilibet Diana of Sussex in Her First Holiday Card

“From our family to yours.”

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are sending holiday wishes and celebrating this festive season as a family of four.

After the anticipated royal birth of 2021, Baby Girl Sussex, Lilibet Diana Mountbatten-Windsor, was born on June 4, 2021. Now, the world is finally getting a glimpse of the 6-month-old in the family’s annual holiday card.

The long-awaited holiday card featured baby Lili, alongside her older brother, Archie, age 2, in a photograph that they released.

According to PEOPLE, the photo featured on the card was taken by Alexi Lubomirski at the couple’s home in Santa Barbara, California. He also photographed the couple’s engagement and wedding photos.

The message on the card reads:

“Happy Holidays,” reads the card. “This year, 2021, we welcomed our daughter, Lilibet, to the world. Archie made us a ‘Mama’ and a ‘Papa’, and Lili made us a family.”

In 2020, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex founded the Archewell Foundation, an impact-driven global nonprofit that brings compassion into action, uplifting and uniting communities locally and globally, online and offline. The couple has utilized their resources to lend support to Afghan family resettlement.

“As we look forward to 2022, we have made donations on your behalf to several organizations that honor and protect families – from those being relocated from Afghanistan to American families in need of paid parental leave,” the card continues.

Team Rubicon, a humanitarian organization, was among the organizations selected and the first to receive the holiday card from the royal couple. Their mission is to serve communities by mobilizing veterans to continue their service, leveraging their skills and experience to help people prepare, respond, and recover from disasters and humanitarian crises.

“We’re grateful to Archewell Foundation and Prince Harry and Meghan, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex for their support of our efforts to welcome Afghan families into communities across the country. We are honored to be amongst the organizations featured in their family’s holiday card this year,” as stated in a news release.

For the Sussexes, the release of an annual holiday card has been a tradition.