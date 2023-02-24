Owners of the Popular Houston Restaurant Turkey Leg Hut Owe $1.2 Million in Unpaid Food Bill -- But Owners Says Disgruntled Ex Employees Are Pushing the Story

A well-known Houston restaurant, Turkey Leg Hut, is being sued by US Foods for $1.2 million. But the owners of the popular restaurant said there is more to the story.

According to Fox 26, Turkey Leg Hut allegedly has an unpaid balance of $1,288,583.12 to US Foods. The lawsuit, filed on Dec. 2, 2022, said Turkey Leg Hut’s unpaid balance is for non-PACA food and food-related products.

Fox 26 reported that Turkey Leg Hut agreed to pay a 1.5% monthly interest rate. The document also said Turkey Leg Hut is responsible for court costs and attorney fees incurred by US Foods.

“I’m really surprised that they are in this situation considering they’re a pretty busy, high-volume restaurant,” said Fred Gordon from Gordon Restaurant Consulting.

“Obviously, there was an agreement signed with the restaurant and the actual distributor. I don’t know the net terms associated with the agreement, but it will make it difficult for him to outsource any other vendor in the city.”

The lawsuit also noted that US Foods sent an invoice to Turkey Leg Hut, but the company did not respond.

According to Fox 26, Lynn Price, co-owner of Turkey Leg Hut responded to Fox’s story on Instagram, which has been deleted.

Price allegedly wrote: If you’re going to tell the story, tell the whole story.. understand this comes from a PR lady that’s hurt and also ex employees that are really hurt because of not being a part of the brand .. understand check the track record and we have paid taxes etc on time 100k a month and pay roll 85k a week and never missed a beat,” Price said.

“@us_foods owed us money for advertising etc on trucks IG and all .. it’s always 3 sides to a story .. and there side ain’t the truth.. why would a company let a bill get that high, cause they did not at all.”

“We sincerely appreciate you reaching out but as a general matter, we do not comment on active litigation,” a spokesperson from US Foods said to Fox 26.