Workers at A Kentucky Fried Chicken Restaurant in Texas Discover Sign Vandalized With the N-Word

Hate may be on the menu at a franchise restaurant in one Texas town.

According to the Lubbock Avalanche-Journal, on Wednesday, a Kentucky Fried Chicken restaurant had a sign that was vandalized with a racist message.

The restaurant chain condemned the racist message that was seen on the sign at one of its Lubbock restaurants in Texas. They stated that they are working with local law enforcement to find out who was behind the vandalism.

The sign at the Kentucky Fried Chicken in the 1200 block of 50th Street in Lubbock was vandalized overnight on April 4, with what KFC called “an appalling message.” The sign allegedly stated, “N**gas for sale 2 cents.”

The Avalanche-Journal received a confirmation from the Lubbock police that it had a report about the incident, but the investigation is ongoing.

Workers at a KFC in central Lubbock say they came in to work Tuesday morning and saw the N-word placed on their outdoor sign. A spokesperson for KFC calls it “an act of hate through vandalism” and says “hate has no place at any KFC” The words have been taken down. pic.twitter.com/VJBgaWpSe7 — Matt Stell (@_mattstell) April 5, 2023

A statement released from the company regarding the incident said:

“Hate has no place at any KFC. When the employees arrived to open the restaurant, they discovered the sign had been vandalized overnight. The team immediately removed the message by 10:45 a.m. and contacted local law enforcement.”

Local police authorities also released a statement:

“We are actively seeking surveillance footage and information and would ask for your help in encouraging any individual in the community with information to contact the Lubbock Police Department,” the statement continued. “This act of hate is felt heavily by the restaurant team and we ask for kindness and understanding as they continue to navigate the situation.”

There are currently no suspects or motives for the vandalized sign.