Association Of African American Financial Advisors To Hold Inaugural Networking Conference For Women Of Color In Wealth Management The WIIN conference will focus on professional development and building opportunities along with combating racial and gender inequities.









On Juneteenth, the Association of African American Financial Advisors, or Quad-A (AAAA), will launch the Women’s Impact Initiative Network (WIIN), a two-day networking and educational conference in Chicago.

WIIN’s inception is a direct response to the glaring underrepresentation of women in the wealth management arena of the financial services industry.

Fueled by the industry’s longstanding gender imbalances and the pressing need for a more diverse and inclusive workforce that promotes shared equity and inclusivity, the AAAA stated that WIIN’s goal is to revolutionize the industry’s landscape and pave the way for Black/African American women, especially in wealth management. Through its empowering environment, continuous learning opportunities, and collaborative spirit, this network seeks to open new doors for women of color.

According to the conference agenda, attendees can look forward to forging connections while immersing themselves in a diverse range of sessions on June 19 and 20. The conference will delve into women advisors, cultivating a supportive professional network, leveraging connections to boost net worth, investment and estate planning strategies, retirement planning, the latest fintech advancements and digital assets, and achieving work-life balance as a high-powered career woman and mother.

Conference speakers include:

Tammia Rowe, Market Director of Wealth, JP Morgan

Nneka Constantino, VP/Senior Financial Advisor, Merrill Lynch

Naomi Lynn, Branch Manager/Executive Director, Wells Fargo Advisors

Lisa Pope, VP/Senior Advisor, Merrill Lynch

Shaakira N. Mason-Holloway, Market Director/Executive Director, JP Morgan Wealth Management

Linda Reeves, Business Development Director, Merrill Lynch

Sheena Gray, Quad-A’s interim CEO, told Think Advisor that the group collaborates with its corporate partners and various stakeholders. Their joint efforts include the WIIN project and other initiatives that directly align with and propel the organization’s mission.

“We love all our allies,” Gray said. “They’ll be in the building, too, so this conference is about women, but it’s not just for women.”

Alex David, the interim board chairman, emphasized the conference’s multi-focus on professional development, building opportunities, and combating racial and gender inequities. “When we have these conferences, any advisor who happens to stumble into this conference is going to be able to hone their craft,” David said.

Select attendees will be granted access to a special evening event on June 19 featuring the legendary Janet Jackson.