AAFCA To Honor Broadway Trailblazers At Annual Awards Luncheon

The African American Film Critics Association (AAFCA) will once again spotlight excellence on Broadway with the return of its AAFCA Goes to Broadway Awards Luncheon, now in its fourth year. The celebration, which honors theater professionals advancing storytelling and diversity, will take place Oct. 13 at Del Frisco’s Double Eagle Steakhouse in the heart of New York City’s Theater District.

This year’s event follows a record-breaking Broadway season, which brought in $1.9 billion in box office revenue and attracted more than 14 million theatergoers. The 2024–2025 season saw the return of icons like Audra McDonald and Denzel Washington, alongside new productions that reaffirmed Broadway’s cultural and economic power.

Among this year’s honorees are some of the stage’s most influential figures. Actress Kara Young will receive the Spotlight Award, producer Brian Moreland will be honored with the Producers Award, actress Kecia Lewis will receive the Beacon Award, and marketing visionary Linda Stewart will be recognized with the Salute to Excellence Award.

“Each of this year’s honorees represents a different but vital force on Broadway,” said Gil Robertson IV, AAFCA’s president and co-founder. “From Kara Young’s powerful performances to Brian Moreland’s groundbreaking productions, Kecia Lewis’ inspiring artistry, and Linda Stewart’s strategic brilliance behind the scenes, their collective influence ensures that Broadway continues to thrive as a home for diverse voices and storytelling.”

Moreland recently produced the revival of Othello, starring Denzel Washington and Jake Gyllenhaal. Kara Young, a two-time Tony Award winner, is the first Black actress to earn four consecutive Tony nominations for Best Featured Actress in a Play. Lewis, whose commanding performances in Once on This Island, Leap of Faith, and Alicia Keys’ Hell’s Kitchen earned her a Tony Award, continues to inspire new generations of performers. Stewart, a marketing powerhouse, has led campaigns for acclaimed shows including Ain’t Too Proud, The Color Purple, Dreamgirls, and Alicia Keys’ Hell’s Kitchen.

Founded in 2003, AAFCA is the world’s largest collective of Black film critics, representing journalists across the U.S. and internationally. The organization’s mission extends beyond film to celebrate excellence in film, television, and theater, while fostering opportunities for emerging storytellers.

