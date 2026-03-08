Celebrity News by Ann Brown Black Hollywood Excellence In Focus At AAFCA Special Achievement Awards Luncheon Among the honorees was Nikkole Denson-Randolph, AMC Theatres’ senior vice president and U.S. chief content officer.







Hollywood’s most influential voices gathered in Los Angeles for an afternoon dedicated to honoring the leaders shaping film, culture, and representation at the 9th annual African American Film Critics Association Special Achievement Awards Luncheon.

Held March 1 at the Los Angeles Athletic Club, the event celebrated executives, advocates, and power brokers whose work continues to expand opportunities for Black storytellers across the entertainment industry, according to a press release sent to BLACK ENTERPRISE.

Among the honorees was powerhouse talent agent Lorrie Bartlett, who received the Salute to Excellence Award. During her acceptance speech, Bartlett reflected on the importance of perseverance in Hollywood.

“This collective group reminds me that excellence is not just about achievement, but endurance,” Bartlett said while accepting the honor, Ebony reports. “We do not have to chase excellence. We should just embody it.”

Bartlett also emphasized the lasting cultural importance of Black storytelling.

“We will continue telling our stories, expanding the world’s vision of us and reinforcing the fact that Black creativity is and always will be essential to the story of humanity,” she added.

The afternoon’s celebration also honored Nikkole Denson-Randolph, AMC Theatres’ senior vice president and U.S. chief content officer, with the Spotlight Award. Denson-Randolph has helped reshape theatrical distribution, including championing major concert films, such as “Taylor Swift: The Era Tour” and “Renaissance: A Film by Beyoncé.” Reflecting on the broader meaning behind representation in the industry, she spoke about the impact of seeing more diverse voices in decision-making roles.

“When you don’t always see yourself reflected on screen or in the boardroom, you understand the power of changing that,” Denson-Randolph said.

She also highlighted the importance of supporting independent films and projects that amplify unique perspectives.

“It’s always been about voice and perspective, stories that may not have the biggest budgets, but carry the deepest truths,” she said, adding that the financial success of diverse content demonstrates its broad appeal.

Additional honorees included Michelle Satter, senior director of artist programs at the Sundance Institute, who received the Film Advocate Award, and renowned entertainment attorney Nina Shaw, who was presented with the Legacy Award.

Meanwhile, Sony Pictures Classics co-presidents Michael Barker and Tom Bernard accepted the Karen & Stanley Kramer Social Justice Award on behalf of the studio.

The luncheon drew a strong roster of presenters and industry leaders, including Jurnee Smollett, Ava DuVernay, Debra Lee, Charmaine DeGraté, and Karen Kramer, alongside AAFCA president and co-founder Gil Robertson IV, who hosted the ceremony.

Closing out the program, Shaw addressed ongoing challenges facing diversity and equity in the industry, warning about recent rollbacks targeting policies designed to address historic inequality. Despite those challenges, she made clear that the fight for meaningful representation in Hollywood is far from over.

The annual luncheon once again underscored AAFCA’s mission: celebrating excellence while pushing the entertainment industry toward a more inclusive future.

