Entertainment by Nahlah Abdur-Rahman ‘Sinners’ Filmmaker Ryan Coogler Makes Tearful Speech After Big Wins At AAFCA Awards The acclaimed director took home awards for Best Director and Writer at the 17th annual ceremony.







Ryan Coogler let the emotions fly during his acceptance speech for Best Director at the 17th Annual African American Film Critics Association Awards.

The AACFA awards took place in Los Angeles Feb. 8, with the acclaimed filmmaker winning the coveted award for his 2025 film, “Sinners.” During the historic night for Black cinematic achievement, Coogler took home multiple awards, including Best Writer, according to WBLS.

The moment was not lost on Coogler, who cried twice at his recognitions from the association. In one of his acceptance speeches, Coogler shouted out his big supporter, who also presented the award to him, fellow filmmaker Ava DuVernay. NiteCast media shared a snippet of the heartwarming event.

“Every man has come up here and cried,” Coogler joked while wiping away tears. “I’m the first one to cry twice. Ava, you made me feel safe in this industry. Every day, knowing that you’re out there makes me feel safe. I think the love of a Black woman is the most powerful human force on Earth.”

He then shone a light on all the people who brought his vision of “Sinners” to life, calling filmmaking a “community-based job” that is the accumulation of everyone’s hard work.

“The director is nothing without that crew, without that cast,” he continued. “It’s truly a community-based job. It is a skill, it is a craft, it is a calling, but you need people to do it.”

Co-produced by Coogler’s own wife, Zinzi, the gushing husband spoke life into his creative and romantic partner for helping see his story through. Calling her his “better-looking, smarter, wiser …much better half,” the event itself was a recognition of Coogler’s career by his cultural and cinematic peers at the AAFCA.

“Sinners” took home multiple awards from the evening, extending to Best Ensemble, Best Music (granted to film composer Ludwig Göransson), and Best Film. The film’s other stars, including Miles Caton, Wunmi Mosaku, and Delroy Lindo, also received honors for their work.

Hosted by Former White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre, the AAFCA recognized its Top Ten films of the year, which included Sinners. Comprised of esteemed Black film critics nationwide and internationally, its annual award ceremony spotlights the accomplishments of directors, actors, and others involved in the filmmaking process.

The awards season also continues on for the acclaimed director, as Coogler and “Sinners” prepare for their night at the Oscars with 16 historic nominations.

