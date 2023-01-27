Aaliyah Fans Launch Petition to Get Her Inducted Into Rock & Roll Hall of Fame

Aaliyah fans have launched a petition in hopes of getting the late R&B singer inducted into the iconic Rock & Roll Hall of Fame.

A Change.org petition created by Albert Tsibu is asking fans to support a new mission to have Aaliyah added among the music legends deemed worthy of a coveted spot in the Rock & Rock Hall of Fame. Tsibu pleads his case for why the multi-platinum singer deserves the accolade over twenty years after her untimely passing.

“More than 20 years after her tragic death, Aaliyah’s presence and influence is still being felt throughout the world of music, fashion, film and pop culture,” the petition states.

“As Aaliyah once stated in her 2001 episode of MTV Diary, she wanted to be remembered as a full-on entertainer and someone who did it all; which is exactly what she did within her 7-year career.”

Tsibu continues. “All of her studio albums (“Age Ain’t Nothing But A Number”-1994, “One In A Million”-1996, “Aaliyah”-2001) achieved multi-platinum status along with multiple hit singles, awards and millions of records sold during her lifetime.”

The petition goes on to highlight Aaliyah’s influence on many of today’s mainstream artists who have paid tribute to the singer posthumously.

“Everyone from Beyoncé, Rihanna & Drake to Normani, Billie Eilish, Ariana Grande & The Weeknd among many other popular artists whom all have credited Aaliyah as a source of inspiration to their music and careers,” the petition says.

Tsibu ended his plea with a nod to Aaliyah’s continued influence on a “new generation” of artists who draw inspiration from the late singer’s “innovative body of work that stands the test of time to this very day.”

Support grew after the petition was shared on Twitter Monday.

“A petition is going around to get the late RNB Icon Aaliyah inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall Of Fame 7,500 signatures needed,” DJ Jay Erica tweeted. “I just signed she deserves this recognition & honor as her music continues to break records and touch lives. 20 years later.”