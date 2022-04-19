A young high school basketball player shot multiple times over the weekend at a house party in Las Vegas is recovering from the gunshot wounds.

According to Fox 5 KVVU-TV, high school senior Aaliyah Gayles, currently ranked No. 8 in the nation by ESPN, is recovering after being hit multiple times while attending a house party in North Las Vegas. The five-star basketball recruit from Spring Valley High School was one of four people shot on Saturday evening.

A GoFundMe page was started to assist with medical costs related to Gayles’s injuries Saturday night. The account was established by Sally Blair, the mother of former Spring Valley basketball player Garrisen Freeman.

Blair stated via the GoFundMe page that Gayle was rushed into trauma after being shot over 10 times to her extremities. She has already had extensive surgeries and will reportedly face more in the future.

“This account has been established to help Aaliyah and her family in the recovery and rehabilitation process as it’ll undoubtedly be a long journey that includes surgeries, travel, rehabilitation, medical bills, and time away from work.”

Gayles’ father, Dwight, posted an update to his Twitter account Tuesday morning to inform everyone that she has already had three surgeries and is doing better. She is expected to recover fully.

God is good all the time and all the time God is good 🙏🏾 can’t ansr everyone at one time so I come here to let everyone know that 3rd surgery went very well and we expect a full recovery thank you everyone for your support 🤞🏾❤️

GOD bless…..✌🏾 pic.twitter.com/OQiKkfXh9J — D.Gayles (@DGayles3) April 19, 2022

ESPN has reported that Gayles had recently played in the McDonald’s All American Game and Jordan Brand Classic. The graduating senior previously rescinded her commitment to the University of South Carolina when former coach Mark Trakh retired. She recently recommitted to the Trojans under new coach Lindsay Gottlieb in August.

“Aaliyah is one of the strongest, most resilient young people I have ever known,” Gottlieb said in a written statement to ESPN on Sunday night. “I have no doubt she will continue to face this unfathomable situation with courage and resolve. We will continue to support her and her parents in every way that we possibly can.”