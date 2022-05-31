A$AP Rocky Hopes to ‘Raise Open-Minded Children’ With Rihanna

Rapper A$AP Rocky is sharing how he plans to raise his newborn son with Rihanna.

The 33-year-old Harlem native opened up in the summer 2022 issue of Dazed & Confused about the type of father he hopes to be.

“I will always remind my children to never lose their imagination, even as adults, no matter what,” Rocky said.

The “Peso” rapper has been looking forward to having someone to share his love of cartoons.

“I actually love to watch cartoons—I’ve watched, like, Teletubbies, Blue’s Clues, Yo Gabba Gabba, Peppa Pig, and Baby Shark,” he shared.

When it comes to how the fashion-forward rapper plans to raise his child with the Bajan pop star, the two plan on being “cool” parents with “open-minded” children.

“I hope to raise open-minded children,” he said. “Not people who discriminate.”

“And I’m not trying to describe a saint, but realistically, I just want a cool child with cool parents.”

After noting how grateful he is to have the influence that he and Rihanna have on the culture, Rocky stressed the importance of guiding his son to embrace diversity.

“Things like diversity and versatility are important, and they’ll be embedded in the household,” Rocky said.

Rihanna and Rocky welcomed their son earlier this month in Los Angeles. The singer has remained in seclusion enjoying her new bundle of joy.

“Rihanna is doing well. They are very excited to be parents. Rihanna is already a wonderful mom,” a source told People.

Rihanna announced her pregnancy in January and shared her excitement in welcoming her first child with her longtime friend turned partner. Rocky started dating the “Diamonds” singer in 2020 during the lockdown. The two have been going strong since.

Rocky enjoyed some time in Rihanna’s native Barbados during the pregnancy and was able to connect with his Bajan heritage.

“I had family there that only came up [to New York] once every five years, family I only spoke to over the phone my whole life,” Rocky said of spending time with his family in Barbados. “You remember those one-dollar, five-dollar phone cards? I was raised to know about my heritage, but I was missing the actual experience. I didn’t get to experience it until I was an adult. It was one of the most surreal experiences I’ve encountered in my lifetime.”