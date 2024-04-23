April 23, 2024
African American Philanthropy Committee’s 8th Philanthropy Summit Explores Transformational Philanthropy In The Black Community
The 2024 philanthropy summit covered topics like social detriments of health, education, social integration, and more.
The African American Philanthropy Committee (AAPC) of the Cleveland Foundation recently hosted the eighth biennial African American Philanthropy Summit on April 13, to spotlight philanthropy and the Black family.
The signature gathering aimed to bring together and inspire leaders from Northeast Ohio and countrywide who share a belief in the transformative potential of philanthropic efforts. In a press statement, Lillian Kuri, the president & CEO of the Cleveland Foundation, highlighted the AAPC’s role as “a national model for convening community members and driving conversation and greater visibility around the transformative power of Black philanthropy.” He emphasized the summit’s alignment with the foundation’s vision of a more expansive and inclusive philanthropic sector.”
This year’s summit theme, “Philanthropy and the Black Family: Elevating from Moment to Movement,” explored the multigenerational legacy of leadership and generosity within the Black community. As Constance Hill-Johnson, the Cleveland Foundation Board of Directors chairperson, stated, “Black philanthropy continues to transform our communities for the better.”
The event featured sessions with regional leaders and a keynote address by the esteemed professor and preacher Dr. Michael Eric Dyson. Dr. Airica Steed and Dale Anglin joined Dr. Baston for a panel that addressed social determinants of health and generational wealth.
The summit featured panelists who covered a range of topics across three breakout sessions.
Health is Wealth: A Holistic Look At Care
- Vickie Johnson, Chief Community Officer, Cleveland Clinic
- Dr. Charles Modlin, Vice President and Chief Health Equity Officer, Staff Urologist, MetroHealth Hospital
- Michelle Hereford, Chief Nursing Executive, University Hospitals
Stronger Roots: Education’s Importance to Families
- Dr. Warren Morgan, Chief Executive Officer, Cleveland Metropolitan School District
- Dr. Michele Scott Taylor, Chief Program Officer, College Now Greater Cleveland
- Dr. Renee Willis, Executive Director, Martha Holden Jennings Foundation
- Me’lani Labat Joseph, Principal, Transformative Innovations
It Takes a Village: Healing Through Community
- Dr. Mark Joseph, Leona Bevis/Marguerite Haynam Professor in Community Development, Case Western Reserve University
- Joy Johnson, Executive Director, Burten, Bell, Carr Development, Inc.
- Erika Anthony, Co-Founder and Executive Director, Cleveland VOTES
The AAPC collaborated with The City Club of Cleveland to host a pre-summit forum on April 12, delving into “the role of philanthropy in the path to prosperity” through a panel discussion with local banking executives and entrepreneurs.
Established in 1993 under the guidance of former Cleveland Foundation President & CEO Steven A. Minter, the AAPC has served as a national exemplar of community engagement. Its legacy fund supports various nonprofit organizations within the Greater Cleveland African American community.