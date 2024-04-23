Leadership by Stacy Jackson African American Philanthropy Committee’s 8th Philanthropy Summit Explores Transformational Philanthropy In The Black Community The 2024 philanthropy summit covered topics like social detriments of health, education, social integration, and more.









The African American Philanthropy Committee (AAPC) of the Cleveland Foundation recently hosted the eighth biennial African American Philanthropy Summit on April 13, to spotlight philanthropy and the Black family.

The signature gathering aimed to bring together and inspire leaders from Northeast Ohio and countrywide who share a belief in the transformative potential of philanthropic efforts. In a press statement, Lillian Kuri, the president & CEO of the Cleveland Foundation, highlighted the AAPC’s role as “a national model for convening community members and driving conversation and greater visibility around the transformative power of Black philanthropy.” He emphasized the summit’s alignment with the foundation’s vision of a more expansive and inclusive philanthropic sector.”

This year’s summit theme, “Philanthropy and the Black Family: Elevating from Moment to Movement,” explored the multigenerational legacy of leadership and generosity within the Black community. As Constance Hill-Johnson, the Cleveland Foundation Board of Directors chairperson, stated, “Black philanthropy continues to transform our communities for the better.”

The event featured sessions with regional leaders and a keynote address by the esteemed professor and preacher Dr. Michael Eric Dyson. Dr. Airica Steed and Dale Anglin joined Dr. Baston for a panel that addressed social determinants of health and generational wealth.

Incredible morning at the 2024 #CLE Fdn African American Philanthropy Summit! Powerful convos about the social determinants of health & community impact w/ more to come as we welcome keynote speaker @MichaelEDyson this afternoon!#Moment2Movement pic.twitter.com/IWUkAbPH0P — Cleveland Foundation (@CleveFoundation) April 13, 2024

The summit featured panelists who covered a range of topics across three breakout sessions.

Health is Wealth: A Holistic Look At Care

Vickie Johnson, Chief Community Officer, Cleveland Clinic

Dr. Charles Modlin, Vice President and Chief Health Equity Officer, Staff Urologist, MetroHealth Hospital

Michelle Hereford​, Chief Nursing Executive, University Hospitals

Stronger Roots: Education’s Importance to Families

Dr. Warren Morgan, Chief Executive Officer, Cleveland Metropolitan School District

Dr. Michele Scott Taylor, Chief Program Officer, College Now Greater Cleveland

Dr. Renee Willis, Executive Director, Martha Holden Jennings Foundation

Me’lani Labat Joseph​, Principal, Transformative Innovations

It Takes a Village: Healing Through Community

Dr. Mark Joseph, Leona Bevis/Marguerite Haynam Professor in Community Development, Case Western Reserve University

Joy Johnson, Executive Director, Burten, Bell, Carr Development, Inc.

Erika Anthony, Co-Founder and Executive Director, Cleveland VOTES

The AAPC collaborated with The City Club of Cleveland to host a pre-summit forum on April 12, delving into “the role of philanthropy in the path to prosperity” through a panel discussion with local banking executives and entrepreneurs.

Established in 1993 under the guidance of former Cleveland Foundation President & CEO Steven A. Minter, the AAPC has served as a national exemplar of community engagement. Its legacy fund supports various nonprofit organizations within the Greater Cleveland African American community.