Aaron Donald’s Wife Aims To Start New Trend By Getting Her Own Championship Ring

Los Angeles Rams star Aaron Donald‘s wife joined him in celebrating his Super Bowl LVI win by getting a personalized championship ring of her own. Now she’s hoping to inspire other WAGS (Wives and girlfriends of professional athletes) to do the same.

Erica Donald just finalized her version after working with celebrity jeweler Moe Diamonds to design a piece similar to her husband’s, TMZ reports. She came up with the idea following the Rams Super Bowl win over the Cincinnati Bengals in February 2022.

With the piece being the first of its kind, Moe Diamonds is hoping Erica’s femmed-out version of a Super Bowl ring sparks a new trend among spouses of pro athletes.

“I created a lady’s Super Bowl ring,” Moe diamonds said.

“Aaron Donald’s wife was the first person to receive it for the Super Bowl the Rams won.”

“We are working on making it a trend for the wives/girlfriends to get a ring,” he added.

The blinged-out ring features 3 carats of diamonds and is appraised at $17,000. Covered in VS-VVS diamonds, Erica’s ring shines in yellow and blue sapphires matching the Rams colors and has an F-color marquise center diamond that relics a football.

The iced-out item statement piece features her husband’s initials, his No. 99 jersey number, and the letters SBLVI with palm trees to represent Los Angeles.

Erica proudly celebrated her husband following his 2022 Super Bowl win.

“You, but you are incredible,” she captioned a heartfelt Instagram post.

“The most amazing father, husband, and human being. My built in best friend.”

The pair met on the job. Erica joined the Rams sports marketing division in 2015, one year after Aaron signed with the team, People reports. Together they share a blended family consisting of their son and Aaron’s two children from a previous relationship. They’re also expecting their second child together in a pregnancy Erica announced in April.

“sun’s out bump’s out ☀️🤰🏾,” she captioned her Instagram reveal.