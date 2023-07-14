Rihanna Stays ‘Winning!’ Scores Five Emmy Nominations For Super Bowl Halftime Show

That Rihanna reign just won’t let up. The bad gyal just scored five Emmy nominations for her historic Super Bowl performance, which is now the most-watched halftime show ever.

According to VIBE, the 14-minute performance is nominated for Outstanding Directing For A Variety Special, Outstanding Music Direction, Outstanding Production Design For A Variety Special, Outstanding Technical Direction and Camerawork For A Special, and Outstanding Variety Special (Live). The latter Rihanna shares with Roc Nation head honcho, Jay-Z.

The soon-to-be mother of two shared some behind-the-scenes photos to Instagram of the big night with the caption, “Pull up breed up 2 d bashment…5 EMMY NOMZ is craaaaazzzyyy!!! Im so grateful for every single person involved in creating these memories!” The performance was a long-awaited comeback for Rihanna, whose fans have waited impatiently for new music or any sign that she may return to the studio. Her supporters got more than they bargained for when the 35-year-old megastar debuted her pregnant belly instead of a new single for over 121 million viewers—more than the six million that reportedly watched the game itself, according to VIBE.

Fenty’s big boss sat down with Apple Music ahead of the performance and attributed her willingness to say yes to the NFL’s invitation—which Rihanna previously turned down out of solidarity with Colin Kaepernick—to having become a mom. “When you become a mom, there’s something that just happens where you feel you can take on the world. You can do anything… So, as scary as that was ’cause I haven’t been on the stage in seven years, there’s something exhilarating about the challenge of it all and it’s important for me to do this this year. It’s important for representation and it’s important for my son to see that,” she said.