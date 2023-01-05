Aaron Hernandez’s Ex-Fiancée Accused Of Mismanaging Funds Meant For Their Daughter

Aaron Hernandez, a former New England Patriots football player, went to jail for killing a man and allegedly committed suicide while in prison. His daughter’s mother has recently been accused of misusing the money Hernandez left in a trust fund for their daughter.

According to The Boston Globe, Shayanna Jenkins-Hernandez, who was engaged to Hernandez before he died, is the mother of their daughter, Avielle. The trustee of the trust fund set up for Avielle, attorney David Schwartz, has accused Jenkins-Hernandez of improperly using funds from her daughter’s account.

The accusation stems from Jenkins-Hernandez saying that she was unable to pay for her daughter’s dance lessons, which amounted to a $10,697 bill. This took place in September. She requested that the court-appointed trustee pay for the dance lessons using money from Avielle’s trust fund.