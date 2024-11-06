Minnesota Vikings’ Aaron Jones Performs Honorific Ritual For Rookie Who Died In Car Accident

In July, NFL rookie Khyree Jackson, who the Minnesota Vikings drafted in 2024, was killed in a car accident in Maryland, where he grew up.

He never played a game, but his impact has been felt all season.

According to People, after Jackson’s death, the Vikings announced that during the season, the rookie’s locker would not be occupied, and they would not be using his jersey number, 31, to pay tribute to him. While being interviewed by NBC after the Vikings’ Nov. 3 victory over the Indianapolis Colts, teammate Aaron Jones mentioned how he honors Jackson.

“I normally put flowers in Kyrie Jackson’s locker, so I walk by and see the flowers. I’m the only one in there, and I just had a moment with him. Told him tonight was for him.”

He also mentioned that he saws Jackson’s parents at the game and told them that he gives flowers each week.

The 24-year-old Jackson never got to play a regular NFL season game after being selected by the Vikings with the 108th overall pick of the 2024 NFL Draft.