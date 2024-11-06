November 6, 2024
Minnesota Vikings’ Aaron Jones Performs Honorific Ritual For Rookie Who Died In Car Accident
NFL rookie Khyree Jackson died in a July car accident.
In July, NFL rookie Khyree Jackson, who the Minnesota Vikings drafted in 2024, was killed in a car accident in Maryland, where he grew up.
He never played a game, but his impact has been felt all season.
According to People, after Jackson’s death, the Vikings announced that during the season, the rookie’s locker would not be occupied, and they would not be using his jersey number, 31, to pay tribute to him. While being interviewed by NBC after the Vikings’ Nov. 3 victory over the Indianapolis Colts, teammate Aaron Jones mentioned how he honors Jackson.
“I normally put flowers in Kyrie Jackson’s locker, so I walk by and see the flowers. I’m the only one in there, and I just had a moment with him. Told him tonight was for him.”
He also mentioned that he saws Jackson’s parents at the game and told them that he gives flowers each week.
BEAUTIFUL: #Vikings RB Aaron Jones puts flowers in Khyree Jackson’s locker before every game.
“I put flowers inside Khyree Jackson’s locker. I had a moment with him, I said tonight is for him”
Khyree’s parents were in attendance, beautiful🥹
(Via NBC)
pic.twitter.com/x6Hd224SnY
— MLFootball (@_MLFootball) November 4, 2024
The 24-year-old Jackson never got to play a regular NFL season game after being selected by the Vikings with the 108th overall pick of the 2024 NFL Draft.
People reported that the NFL team paid Jackson’s estate the remainder of the rookie’s $827,000 signing bonus and gave $20,000 for his funeral expenses.
Throughout the season, players for the Vikings have worn helmet decals with the initials “KJ” while team staff members have donned special pins, according to Sports Illustrated. The media outlet also reported that special stenciling was added to the Vikings practice fields in honor of Jackson.
RELATED CONTENT: JPMorgan Chase Sues Customers For Exploiting Viral ATM ‘Infinite Money Glitch’