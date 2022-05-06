‘Abbott Elementary’ Star Quinta Brunson Partners with Box Tops for Education to Give Back to Educators During Teacher Appreciation Month

During this Teacher Appreciation Month, Box Tops for Education is going above and beyond to make teachers feel supported and inspire others to show up for educators and their schools year-round.

Throughout the month of May, shoppers are encouraged to download the Box Tops for Education app and use referral code TEACHERSMAKEUSBETTER during registration to earn $5 for a school when they scan their first receipt by May 31, 2022.

To support this initiative and help celebrate teachers who have changed lives, Box Tops for Education has partnered with Quinta Brunson, creator, and star of “Abbott Elementary,” a sitcom that depicts the everyday lives of passionate teachers at an underfunded elementary school, according to a press release.

An alumna of Philadelphia public schools and daughter of a teacher, Quinta shares a passion with Box Tops for advancing equity in education and is helping raise awareness for ways to show up for educators and their schools this month. In addition to the in-app promotion, Quinta will take to her Instagram, @quintab, to encourage her followers to use the hashtag #TeachersMakeUsBetter to share their own stories of how an educator has made an impact on their or their children’s lives.

“For the last 25 years, Box Tops for Education has believed that a child’s education is the foundation to achieving their fullest potential – and we know the instrumental role teachers play in that development,” said Lilly Moeding, brand experience manager for Box Tops for Education.

“We hope to encourage everyone to show appreciation to the teachers in their own lives – and as someone who has been deeply inspired by educators herself, we couldn’t think of a better partner to join us during Teacher Appreciation Month than Quinta Brunson.”

To further support educators, Box Tops for Education will make a $20,000 donation to Andrew Hamilton Middle School in Philadelphia. Quinta is an alumna of Andrew Hamilton, a school where all students are from low-income families, according to GreatSchools.org. She chose Andrew Hamilton for the donation because going to school there made her a better student and person.

“I’m excited to work with Box Tops for Education during Teacher Appreciation Month,” shared Quinta Brunson.

“I have fond memories of Box Tops for Education as a kid, and I am so happy to help provide support to educators. Growing up with a mom as a teacher, I eventually went on to produce and star in my show, Abbott elementary. The show helps shed light on what teachers often go through, especially in under-resourced areas. I’m proud to partner with Box Tops on our shared mission of giving back and showing appreciation for teachers.”

Since 2020, Box Tops has been on a journey to advance racial equity in K-8 education. As part of that commitment, Box Tops now has a renewed focus to help schools where support is most needed. Supporters can search those schools using the “Find a School in Need” function within the app to earn cash for any participating school in the country. Schools can use this money to help teachers and students get the resources they need.

Box Tops for Education has served as a cornerstone for raising funds for schools since 1996, with over $945 million dollars raised. With this partnership, Box Tops is committed to engaging new families to use their app to pay it forward to teachers, not just during Teacher Appreciation Month, but all year-round.

For those interested in giving back to educators and their schools during Teacher Appreciation Month, download the Box Tops for Education’s app available via iTunes App Store and Google Play. First time participants that enter code TEACHERSMAKEUSBETTER during registration and scan their first receipt by May 31, 2022, will earn $5 for their school of choice. For more information, or to see a full list of participating products, visit www.btfe.com.