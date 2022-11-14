Abby De La Rosa Debuts Nick Cannon’s 11 Child, Daughter Zeppelin

Abby De La Rosa is giving the public a look at her third child with Nick Cannon, his 11th overall.

Abby took to Instagram on Sunday to debut her and Nick Cannon’s daughter Zeppelin whom she gave birth to on Friday, Daily Mail reports.

“Our Dearest Beautiful Zeppelin Cannon,” Abby captioned the heartfelt post.

“We’ve known you for 2 days now and I’m in still in awe that you chose @nickcannon & I to be your parents.”

Abby, who already shares her 17-month-old twin boys with Cannon, Zillion and Zion, continued expressing her love for her newest addition.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Abby De La Rosa (@hiabbydelarosa)

“Not one single word can express the love we have for you. We are so blessed to have this front row seat in your world,” she wrote.

“Your brothers can’t wait to meet you (our family is wild but it’s yours, no matter what,” Abby continued.

“You already have your Dad wrapped around your finger, it’s been the sweetest thing 😍.”

“He works so hard and will go above and beyond to make sure you know you are loved. We love you more then you’ll ever know WELCOME TO THE WORLD 💕 LETS ROCK N ROLL ✨ 11.11.22”

Abby’s post comes a few days after she confirmed Cannon was the father of her third child. She also shut down criticism of being labeled a “baby mama.”

“Believe it or not I’m not just a ‘baby mama’ – I’m a professional radio personality! Have been for years!” she quipped.

“In time y’all will get to really get to know me for who I am with outside of the name ‘Nick cannon.”

Baby Zeppelin comes ahead of his 12th child with Alyssa Scott. She’s expected to give birth sometime next Spring. Currently, Cannon has 10 children with six different women.

He shares twins Moroccan and Monroe with ex-wife Mariah Carey; sons Golden Sagon and Rise Messiah Cannon and daughter Powerful Queen with Brittany Bell; twins Zion Mixolydian and Zillion Heir and daughter Beautiful Zeppelin with Abby De La Rosa; son Legendary Love with Bre Tiesi; and daughter Onyx Ice Cole with LaNisha Cole.

Cannon’s son Zen with Alyssa Scott died at five months old in December 2021 after being diagnosed with brain cancer.