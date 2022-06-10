Abby De La Rosa Opens Up About Her Relationship With One of Nick Cannon's Other Kept Women

Abby De La Rosa opened up to her OnlyFans page about the relationship she has with one of the four other mothers of Nick Cannon‘s children.

On June 8, the 31-year-old DJ and the mother of Cannon’s 11-month-old twin sons, Zion and Zillion, responded to a few personal questions about whether or not she knows any of the other mothers of the Wild ‘N Out host’s children.

De La Rosa confirmed that she “only met one” of the women but did not provide a name.

“We’ve had so much fun going out to dinners and coffee,” she wrote. “She’s a beautiful human being and I wish her nothing but the best in this forever journey we’re apart[sic] of,” she continued. “The rest of the woman[sic] I don’t know and never met.”

Last week, De La Rosa announced via Instagram that she was pregnant but did not reveal the name of the father. In the announcement she told her followers to tune in on her Only Fans page if they want to know more. It was on Only Fans where her audience discovered that De La Rosa is expecting a baby girl.

According to Page Six, she is due on October 25.

Cannon is also expecting his eighth child with his fifth baby’s mother, Bre Tiesi, although he and De La Rosa have yet to confirm or deny that he is the father of her third child. But as BLACK ENTERPRISE previously reported, Cannon has more children on the way.

On Tuesday, Lip Service podcast co-hosts Angela Yee, Gigi Maguire, and Stephanie Santiago anticipated that Cannon will welcome multiple babies in September and October considering how he dealt with the loss of his son, Zen to brain cancer, whom he shared with Alyssa Scott.

“I got depressed with the loss of my son,” the Masked Singer host explained to them, per Page Six. “The thing is, everybody saw I was so down. So everybody was like, ‘Let’s just give him a little vagina, and that’s gonna cure it all.’ I fell victim to it because I was in a weak state.”

The actor hinted that a stork is “on the way,” adding, “I started f–king like crazy…right before Christmas.”