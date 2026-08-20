photo credit: Wikkimedia Media by Sidnee Michelle Abby Phillip Signs Multiyear Deal To Stay On With CNN Before joining CNN, Phillip covered politics and national news for The Washington Post, Politico, and ABC News.







CNN anchor Abby Phillip has signed a new multiyear contract to remain with the network, securing her place in its prime-time lineup as CNN’s parent company moves toward a change in ownership, TV Insider reports.

Phillip, 37, recently renewed her contract with CNN, Variety first reported. The financial terms and exact length of the agreement were not disclosed. CNN told Variety it does not comment on talent contracts, and Phillip has not publicly commented on the deal.

Phillip anchors the 10 p.m. political roundtable program “CNN NewsNight,” which brings together commentators with differing political perspectives to discuss the day’s top stories. She also hosts the Saturday morning program “Table for Five” and the digital series “Confessions and Obsessions.”

The journalist joined CNN in 2017 and has since held several prominent roles at the network. She covered the first Trump administration and co-moderated a Democratic presidential primary debate in 2020. In 2021, Phillip became anchor of the Sunday edition of “Inside Politics” before moving to CNN’s prime-time lineup in 2023.

Before joining CNN, Phillip covered politics and national news for The Washington Post, Politico, and ABC News.

Her contract renewal comes as Paramount Skydance moves to acquire Warner Bros. Discovery, CNN’s parent company. The proposed acquisition remains pending as it faces an antitrust lawsuit brought by California and 11 other states. A federal trial is scheduled for March 2027.

Phillip joins fellow CNN prime-time anchors Anderson Cooper and Kaitlan Collins in having long-term agreements with the network. Cooper renewed his contract last year, while Collins has several years remaining on her current deal, according to Variety.

The pending acquisition has fueled questions about CNN’s direction under potential new ownership. Paramount Skydance CEO David Ellison has said CNN would maintain its editorial independence, while reports have pointed to concerns among some CNN employees about possible changes to the network.

Phillips’ new agreement keeps one of CNN’s most prominent Black anchors in its prime-time lineup as the network prepares for a potentially significant corporate transition.

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