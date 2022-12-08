ABC Launches Investigation to See if T.J. Holmes Violated Company Rules with Previous Affairs

Previously, executives at ABC stated that the romance between T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach, the hosts of Good Morning America‘s third hour, GMA3: What You Need To Know, did not violate any company policies. Now, executives at the network are investigating whether a previous alleged affair Holmes had with another staffer broke any rules.

According to The New York Post, this romance with Robach may be his third, at minimum, at the show. Now, Holmes’ previously alleged flings are being looked at to see if the host did wrong by having the relationships.

Earlier this week, Page Six reported that Holmes engaged in an extramarital affair with producer Natasha Singh. The news outlet stated that Holmes and Singh had been an item for three years, starting back in 2016.

Now that his previous relationships have been discovered, sources say that the human resources department at ABC is trying to determine if Holmes was seeing anyone who wasn’t on the same corporate level as him.

“It’s one thing for him to have a relationship with another anchor,” an insider stated. “The question is whether he violated company rules by dating less senior employees.”

According to TMZ, executives at ABC News decided earlier this week to remove Holmes and Robach from the show after finding out that the two were romantically involved. The executives at first dismissed it as being a relationship between two consenting adults, stating that the relationship did not violate company policy.

But on Monday, ABC News President Kim Godwin described their relationship as an “internal and external distraction.” She told staff members, “If you think there is something that management needs to know, you can always call HR or, as we’ve said, talk to a manager that you trust. If you think there is something that we need to know.”

Last week, BLACK ENTERPRISE reported that, according The Daily Mail, the two hosts were in a romantic relationship,. Although both hosts had separated earlier this summer, Holmes is still legally married to attorney Marilee Fiebig, while Robach is still married to Melrose Place actor Andrew Shue.