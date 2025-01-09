Sports by Cedric 'BIG CED' Thornton Fan Favorite, ‘Mr. CIAA’ Abraham Mitchell Dies At 95 The committed basketball fan was inducted into the CIAA Hall of Fame in 2016 because of his dedication to attending games







A man dubbed “Mr. CIAA” because of his continued and committed attendance at Central Intercollegiate Athletic Association (CIAA) basketball games has recently died.

Abraham Mitchell, who was 95 when he died, was so revered as a fan that he was inducted into the CIAA Hall of Fame in 2016. The organization’s Facebook account announced his death on Wednesday, Jan. 8.

“It is difficult to put into words the depth of our loss with the passing of Mr. Mitchell. Since 2018, his absence at the tournament has been profoundly felt. Mr. Mitchell will forever hold a cherished place in the CIAA family, having created countless beautiful memories for our fans, students, and partners over the span of more than four decades. As a distinguished member of the CIAA Hall of Fame, Class of 2016, his remarkable legacy will endure for generations to come. During this time of honoring and celebrating his extraordinary life, we extend our heartfelt prayers for comfort and peace to the Mitchell family.”

According to QCity Metro, Mitchell was also known for the dazzling suits he would wear to the basketball games, even changing multiple times during the game. His family said the former mortician died in Suffolk, Virginia.

CIAA officials stated that he was inducted into the Hall of Fame after being a regular at the contests for about 30 years when enshrined in 2016. Often seen in fedoras and dark glasses, he spoke to the media outlet when receiving his flowers in 2016.

“Everyone is just so friendly and excited because I was inducted,” he said. “Everyone said I deserved it years before now, but I appreciate what they did for me.”

“I get a joy out of being Mr. CIAA. I don’t find no enemies.”

In 2016, Mitchell said he bought about 27 suits for that year’s tournament. He stated that he often attempted to match the suits he brought to the tournaments to the colors of the teams playing. He bragged about having between 300 and 400 suits, most of them self-made, while he designed the others.

The Charlotte Observer reported that Mitchell started attending the tournaments because his nephew, Peter Mitchell, was playing at Norfolk State. Even after his nephew graduated from college, Mitchell continued attending the tournaments.

No details on the cause of his death were revealed.

