Historic Harlem Abyssinian Baptist Church Names New Senior Pastor

The historic New York Abyssinian Baptist Church has finally elected its new senior pastor following the extensive nationwide search for a replacement for the late Reverend Calvin O. Butts. Rev. Kevin R. Johnson was named the new senior pastor on June 23.

Johnson follows the respected Calvin Butts, who served the Abyssinian church in Harlem for a half-century before his passing in 2022.

Johnson’s experience comes from being the founder of the independent Dare to Imagine Church in Philadelphia, and he will begin to act in his position in the middle of July after serving under Butts as an assistant pastor and intern, The New York Post reports.

He founded Dare to Imagine with just 20 people in his own home and now Dare to Imagine has 1,500 active members today.

The 50-year-old Johnson expressed his gratitude, honor, and excitement to be given the position.

He said in a video posted on the church’s website, “Abyssinian is not just a church – it’s our spiritual home, and I’m honored to build upon its rich legacy.” Johnson continued in a video message shared on the Abyssinian church’s website, “Together, we will advance God’s kingdom, serve our community by God’s grace, impact the world, and shape Abyssinian’s next glorious chapter.”

Johnson being named has marked an end to the pastoral search process, which has been under scrutiny for issues with the search committee. The committee was the subject of a gender discrimination lawsuit filed by former Abyssinian assistant pastor Rev. Eboni Marshall Turman. The church was challenged over concerns about transparency and gender discrimination.

The Abyssinian was founded in 1808 and is a staple Black church in the United States.

Johnson graduated from Morehouse College in Atlanta Georgia and soon after earned the title of Master of Divinity at Union Theological Seminary in New York City. He was an intern at Abyssinian until 1999 under Butt and again in 2002 as the assistant pastor. He learned from Butts for five more years before he was called to serve temporarily at Bright Hope Baptist Church in Philadelphia.

